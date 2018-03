FiDonce Pro-Am set to re-energize Philadelphia's Basketball Circuit

FiDonce Pro-Am Is Coming to Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, this Summer

FiDonce Pro-Am's Brown, Evans & Cheatham (L-R)

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Basketball

• Pro-am

• Philadelphia Industry:

• Sports Location:

• Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US Subject:

• Events

Contact

FiDonce Pro-Am

***@thealumnileague.com

215-847-7717 FiDonce Pro-Am215-847-7717

End

--will bring back another level of basketball competition to Philadelphia, this Summer 2018.headed up by, is bringing back to Philadelphia, the rich tradition of competitive basketball the city was once so well-known for producing. If you recognize the name Evans, it's because Eric is the older brother of NBA star basketballer,, currently with the. Eric himself was an All American in Junior & Senior years of college, & went on to play pro ball overseas. On coming back from overseas, Eric was integral to the development of his younger brother, Tyreke. Currently Evans has under his wing, top 3 High School Prospect (Westown High),Since the demise of formerly respected, renowned leagues such as the(2012) &(2004), there has been a drought of pro level basketball.is looking to be the Summer League pro players come home to play in.will align itself with charitable organizations & look to give back to surrounding communities, mentor children, contribute to fundraising & provide food & resources for the homeless.Thewill have 16 teams comprising of, College, Overseas & Semi-Pro Players. All teams will play 10 games. Currently 8 of 16 team slots have been filled with only 8 spots remaining. Word is that 2 NBA players will bring in teams to this Summer League. All teams/players will be screened to ensure a high level of competition.Evans as CEO of, has brought in a strong team to ensure a successful launch:as Commissioner,as VP, andas Director.Cheatham is CEO/Commissioner of, a well-known basketball fsbdt player on the Philadelphia Circuit, having played at, then at. He went on to play Semi-Pro for thein the, winning multiple championships & won MVP for the league 2013/2014.was voted by sportswriters into the Top 25 Players outside of theis a Dean of Students at Rhodes Elementary School, and holds a B.S. and M.Ed., is VP of The Alumni League, having worked alongsidesince the league's inception. A creator/producer/host with her own award winning Web TV Talk & Radio Shows, she holds a B.A, an M.B.A. & is a current doctoral candidate.Brown, is Assistant Coach at Cabrini University & Assistant Director in the Admissions Office. Brown hails from Chester, and played for Cardinal O'Hara High School. He went on to play College, first at Delaware County Community College, then at Cabrini College, where he now coaches.Looking forward to watching a successful first Summer Season ofThewas created with a vision to bring back the rich tradition of elite basketball competition for NBA, Pro and College players to compete together over the Summer months.FiDonce Multi-Sport Facility3640 G St, Philadelphia, PA 19134FaceBook: http://Facebook.com/ groups/fidonceproam Instagram/Twitter:@fidonceproamWebsite: www.fidonce.com215-309-3905fidonceproam@gmail.com215-847-7717fahreed@thealumnileague.com