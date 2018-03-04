News By Tag
Clinical Training with more than 50% Hands - on Laser Dentistry
Mastery Academy for Quality Dental Education - by utilizing 50% hands-on approach on each of the modules being conducted in order to familiarize oral health experts in the use of laser in dentistry.
Main Focus of Programs are as follows:
Perform periodontal surgery (gingivectomy)
Demonstrate how to AESTHETICALLY return the normal color of the gingiva using gingival depigmentation.
Integrate predictable bleaching and desensitisizing procedures into your practice
Use laser to enhance endodontic treatments and reduce complications.
Perform laser interaction on hard tissues such as enamel, dentin and bone.
Demonstrate competence in patient consultancy in all areas of laser and laser supported therapy.
Featured Professor for the lecture:
Prof. Samir Nammour
University of Liege, Belgium
Coordinator of EMDOLA, European inter-university fsbdt post graduate education program: European Master Degree in Oral Laser Application
Director of the post graduate: Laser Application in Dental Medicine
Department of Dental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine
Chairman of International relations and legal affairs of the WFLD
(World Federation for Laser Dentistry)
For more details for the program you may visit
https://mastery-
Contact
+966 5808 44487 (KSA) +973 3510 8622 (BH)
+971 54 776 7799 (UAE)
***@mastery-
End
