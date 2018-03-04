 
News By Tag
* Laser Dentistry
* Mastery Academy
* Quality Dental Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Manama
  Manama
  Bahrain
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
10987654

Clinical Training with more than 50% Hands - on Laser Dentistry

Mastery Academy for Quality Dental Education - by utilizing 50% hands-on approach on each of the modules being conducted in order to familiarize oral health experts in the use of laser in dentistry.
 
MANAMA, Bahrain - March 9, 2018 - PRLog -- An international training program composed of 4 modules organized by Mastery Academy for dental CE and dental business managements. This course will provide students evidence-core knowledge in laser use in dentistry. The goal of this fellowship is to refine practical skills of students and define a level of competence that is consistent with an experienced laser user. Program will be held in Bahrain on April 6, 2018.

Main Focus of Programs are as follows:

Perform periodontal surgery (gingivectomy) using laser.
Demonstrate how to AESTHETICALLY return the normal color of the gingiva using gingival depigmentation.
Integrate predictable bleaching and desensitisizing procedures into your practice
Use laser to enhance endodontic treatments and reduce complications.
Perform laser interaction on hard tissues such as enamel, dentin and bone.
Demonstrate competence in patient consultancy in all areas of laser and laser supported therapy.

Featured Professor for the lecture:

Prof. Samir Nammour

University of Liege, Belgium

Coordinator of EMDOLA, European inter-university fsbdt post graduate education program: European Master Degree in Oral Laser Application

Director of the post graduate: Laser Application in Dental Medicine

Department of Dental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine

Chairman of International relations and legal affairs of the WFLD

(World Federation for Laser Dentistry)

For more details for the program you may visit

https://mastery-academy.com/laser-dentistry-course/

https://mastery-academy.com

Contact
+966 5808 44487 (KSA) +973 3510 8622 (BH)
+971 54 776 7799 (UAE)
***@mastery-academy.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mastery-academy.com
Posted By:***@mastery-academy.com Email Verified
Tags:Laser Dentistry, Mastery Academy, Quality Dental Education
Industry:Education
Location:Manama - Manama - Bahrain
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mastery Academy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share