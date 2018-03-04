Clinical Training with more than 50% Hands - on Laser Dentistry

Mastery Academy for Quality Dental Education - by utilizing 50% hands-on approach on each of the modules being conducted in order to familiarize oral health experts in the use of laser in dentistry.

Contact

+966 5808 44487 (KSA) +973 3510 8622 (BH)

+971 54 776 7799 (UAE)

***@mastery- academy.com +966 5808 44487 (KSA) +973 3510 8622 (BH)+971 54 776 7799 (UAE)

End

-- An international training program composed of 4 modules organized by Mastery Academy for dental CE and dental business managements. This course will provide students evidence-core knowledge in laser use in dentistry. The goal of this fellowship is to refine practical skills of students and define a level of competence that is consistent with an experienced laser user. Program will be held in Bahrain on April 6, 2018.Main Focus of Programs are as follows:Perform periodontal surgery (gingivectomy)using laser.Demonstrate how to AESTHETICALLY return the normal color of the gingiva using gingival depigmentation.Integrate predictable bleaching and desensitisizing procedures into your practiceUse laser to enhance endodontic treatments and reduce complications.Perform laser interaction on hard tissues such as enamel, dentin and bone.Demonstrate competence in patient consultancy in all areas of laser and laser supported therapy.Featured Professor for the lecture:Prof. Samir NammourUniversity of Liege, BelgiumCoordinator of EMDOLA, European inter-university fsbdt post graduate education program: European Master Degree in Oral Laser ApplicationDirector of the post graduate: Laser Application in Dental MedicineDepartment of Dental Sciences, Faculty of MedicineChairman of International relations and legal affairs of the WFLD(World Federation for Laser Dentistry)For more details for the program you may visithttps://mastery-academy.com