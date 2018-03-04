News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Quantum Split Performs on the GingerNewYork TV Show Before Heading to Austin, Texas
Rock/Soul Band - QUANTUM SPLIT - Visit with Co-Hosts Carlton J. Smith & Ginger Broderick Before Their Appearance at the South By Southwest Music Festival in Texas. Friday, March 16, 2018, Spectrum Cable Ch. 34 and HD 1995, 2pm.
Quantum Split: is a rock and soul band. They perform original songs and music, written by Berklee College of Music student, Lead Singer, and Guitarist Soleil Laurent, with her fellow band mates Adrian Read (Lead Guitarist), Ivan Hardy (Bass Guitarist), and Richard Chen (Drummer). They just got back from
performing at the 6th Annual KigaliUp Music Festival in Rwanda, Africa this past July as well as headlining notable locations in NYC such as Irving Plaza and the Gramercy Theatre. Through creating a lane of their own, this fresh and groundbreaking band showcases musical influence that all music lovers from any genre would appreciate. Quantum Split offers listeners music that sheds light on a variety of topics that they can relate to.
Without music available fsbdt to download or purchase, they've toured the world and have achieved more than most bands do with major promotions and recording deals. Their single "America" was licensed on The Discovery/TLC Network, MTV Network, and NASCAR Productions. They are clearly setting a new path to success that other bands are sure to follow, all while creating their own genre of music with the sole purpose of uniting people. As mentioned, with no original music released physically or digitally, they've become experts in creating a word of mouth and media based buzz unlike any other independent rock band. This has created a strong curiosity in every person who has come across their name and that drives their audience to pack venues to experience the relentless performers that make up Quantum Split.
Gain your independence!
https://www.youtube.com/
For More Information:
Official Website: http://quantumsplit.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse