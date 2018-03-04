News By Tag
H-E-B Joins Jarvis Christian College Employer Advisory Committee
Hawkins, TX – Mike Chatman, Director of Operations for H-E-B Company has joined the Jarvis Christian College Employer Advisory Committee. The mission of the Employer Advisory Committee is to create partnerships between Jarvis Christian College and employers, representing a diverse array of business, industries and nonprofit sectors of the workforce, with the goal of preparing JCC students for the global workforce by advising faculty on industry standards and critical skill sets required in the workplace. In his role as Director of Operations, Chatman is responsible for the distribution of product to H-E-B stores in Houston, North Texas, Central Texas and the Gulf Coast Region.
Dameka Redic, Chair of the JCC Employer Advisory Committee stated, "We are so pleased to have Mike join the committee. With over thirty years of experience in Logistics between the military and H-E-B, we look forward to the wealth of knowledge that he can share with the faculty fsbdt regarding supply chain management."
Jarvis Christian College (JCC) is a historically Black liberal arts, baccalaureate degree-granting institution affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).The College is a member of the United Negro College Fund and accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
With over 100 years of service to over 155 communities, H-E-B has over 340 stores employing over 100,000 employees.
