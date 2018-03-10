News By Tag
FitFormula Rebrands, Launches New Supplement Line
Cal-EZ Calcium + D Now Part of Full Line of FitFormula Wellness Products
The team at FitFormula Wellness is committed to customer experience, consumer education, and transparency. The newly launched FitFormula website focuses on helping consumers understand the role food, nutrition, supplements, fitness, and lifestyle play in helping build a foundation of good health, strong bodies, and strong minds.
FitFormula's flagship product, FitFormula Calcium + Vitamin D, is a flavorless, tasteless powder that can be mixed with either a drink or food and comes in individual packets that contain all the calcium you need daily. A Blueberry-Flavored Calcium + Vitamin D will be added to the family of product offerings within the next six weeks, along with FitFormula's newest product, the all-natural FitFormula Sleepzzz Formula, rolling off the manufacturing line concurrently.
Jay Bua, co-founder of FitFormula Wellness says, "Peter and I, and our team at FitFormula Wellness have exciting things on the horizon. We aim to use passion, innovative delivery methods, and a clear understanding of both what's possible within the marketplace, as well as what our customers tell us they want and need to change everything fsbdt about the status quo as it relates to the supplement industry."
Jay Bua and son Peter Bua have a combined 40 plus years in the pharma, fitness, and healthcare industries. They are passionate about creating supplements that are not only easy to take, but which also feature quick and effective absorption, providing what the body needs, when it needs it. Their focus on customer satisfaction and complete wellness brings a much needed personalization to the supplement industry.
Peter Bua, the company's resident health, nutrition, and wellness expert, adds "Our customers come from all different backgrounds. They are women and men at midlife, focused on retaining bone and muscle mass and staying fit and healthy; they are moms, focused on ensuring their kids get the calcium they need to fuel their growing bones; and they are the lactose intolerant and vegan communities, who are smart enough to know that it's not easy to get calcium from food alone. They all rely on FitFormula Wellness and our Calcium + Vitamin D product to ensure they get the daily dose of calcium and vitamin D that their bodies require.
For more information, visit us at https://www.fitformulawellness.com or contact Shelly Kramer at shelly@v3b.com or by calling 816-665-7500.
Shelly Kramer
***@v3b.com
