Stepinac High School Junior Wins Prestigious Community Student of the Year Award

--, a junior at Stepinac High School, was recently presented with the Youth of the Year Award at the Annual African-American and Latino Scholastic Achievements Awards ceremony.He earned the distinguished honor for his excellence in academics, commitment to the community and exemplary character.The presenting awards organization comprises three White Plains community groups: White Plains Youth Bureau, the Beta Alpha Alpha of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. chapter and the My Brother's Keeper chapter.As one of Stepinac's high-achieving students, DeFreitas was inducted into the inaugural group of the Honors Academy, the first-of-its-kind-in-the-region small, three-year personalized learning program.Established two years ago, Stepinac's Honors Academy provides students with opportunities to pursue in-depth studies in either engineering, law, health sciences or economics/finance, leading to fsbdt possible careers in those disciplines. DeFreitas selected engineering for his specialized field of study. Last December, he was also inducted into the school's National Honors Society chapter.About Archbishop Stepinac High SchoolThe mission of Archbishop Stepinac High School is to offer young men of the Archdiocese of New York a highly competitive academic and extracurricular program that will prepare them for college and leadership roles. The faculty and staff accomplish these objectives by pursuing excellence and creating a supportive, disciplined atmosphere with a strong sense of camaraderie and Christian values that is unique to the Stepinac experience.