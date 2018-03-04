News By Tag
Record Breaking 2018 Magic Under the Mangroves raises $1.9 million
Conservancy of Southwest Florida raises record amount during annual fundraising gala
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida raised a record $1.9 million net at the 14th annual Magic Under the Mangroves gala and auction, providing key funding that directly enhances the Conservancy's mission of protecting Southwest Florida's water, land, wildlife and future.
The four-hour eco-chic event held Thursday, March 8 at the Conservancy's Nature Center, featured cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and a seated dinner by award-winning, certified green caterer Windows Catering, of Washington D.C. Led by chef Henry Dinardo, the team traveled to Naples exclusively for Magic Under the Mangroves gala.
"Henry and I made Naples our winter home in large part because of the area's natural beauty," said Carol Dinardo, Chair of Magic Under the Mangroves and Conservancy of Southwest Florida board member. "When we learned about the Conservancy's mission to protect the region's water, land, wildlife and future, getting involved was a natural fit for us."
The theme of the 2018 Fund-A- Need: Inspire, Ignite, Invest focused on the Conservancy's internship program. Each year the Conservancy receives more than 300 applications for approximately 26 internship positions. Interns support all areas of the Conservancy including the wildlife rehabilitation in the von Arx Wildlife Hospital, sea turtle research, educational outreach, advocacy efforts and much more. The interns gain valuable career experience while allowing the Conservancy to expand its mission. Additionally, the Conservancy offers interns the opportunity to live on-site in the Blair Dormitory and a stipend.
"On behalf of the entire team, our supporters, sponsors, board of directors, staff and volunteers, I am blown away by the generosity in support of our mission," said Rob Moher, president and CEO of the Conservancy. "The funds raised will enable our devoted teams of researchers, biologists, educators, policy specialists, wildlife rehabilitation specialists and interns to advance our mission of protecting Southwest Florida's natural environment."
The event was presented by Northern Trust, and William Raveis Real Estate was the supporting sponsor. Media sponsors included Florida Weekly, Gulfshore Life, fsbdt Naples Daily News and NBC-2. NBC-2 Anchor Chad Oliver served as the guest emcee of the event.
To learn more, visit www.Conservancy.org/
About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida:
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida (http://www.conservancy.org/
