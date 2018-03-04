News By Tag
Award Winning Realtor® Joins The Cheney Group, Frisco's #1 Listing Team
"I'm thrilled to join the number one listing team in Frisco! When an opportunity like this comes along you just know it's meant to be. I'm excited to bring my networking skills to the group and help even more clients," Melanie shared. Jeff Cheney, the owner of The Cheney Group and Mayor of Frisco, added, "Melanie brings strong networking skills along with a drive for success in Frisco. She is an excellent addition to our team."
Melanie has succeeded in many different aspects of her career. She recently won "Frisco Enterprise Favorite Realtor® of the Year" as well as "Frisco Young Professional of the Year". With only two years of real estate under her belt these accomplishments speak volumes. Along with awards, Melanie brings a network to The Cheney Group through many different pipelines:
• Frisco Chamber member (2 years)
• Ambassador for the Chamber, leading a team of 13 people.
• President of the Kiwanis Club of Frisco
• Member of Frisco Women's League (FWL)
• Membership Chair Elect Frisco Young Professionals
• Member of Women Enhancing Business (WEB)
Allyson Mendel, The Cheney Group's Business Development Director, shared, "With Melanie's drive and The Cheney Group's proven record of client satisfaction and award-winning business in Frisco, we plan to make 2018 the best yet. The Cheney Group takes immense pride in hiring agents who provide a positive influence and vast knowledge of the real estate market in Frisco and surrounding areas. Our clients' testimonials do all the talking and reflect the business they pride themselves with."
About: The Cheney Group < https://www.cheneygroup.com> offers vast market knowledge and leading marketing tools to sell your home faster, for a higher price. No one listed and sold more homes in Frisco last year than The Cheney Group. Our team of Realtors and support specialists deliver the 5-star service our clients have come to expect, offering unrivaled market experience and community expertise.
Frisco's #1 Home Selling Team, The Cheney Group was founded in 2003 by Jeff Cheney and his wife, Dana. Our team proudly serves Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Prosper, and surrounding North Texas communities. As active members of our community, we enjoy volunteering and partnering with area charities and organizations. We live here, play here, work here, and most importantly, we serve here.
For more information, visit www.cheneygroup.com.
