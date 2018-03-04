Brighton Publishing releases "The Doonesbury Trivia Book" from author David Blevins

"This brilliant work is without question the most comprehensive Doonesbury trivia book ever produced, delighting readers of all ages."

The Doonesbury Trivia Book

-- Brighton Publishing LLC is pleased to announce the eBook release ofIt is now available in eBook formats from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading eBook retailers nationwide. The print format is scheduled for an early-spring release, and distributed through Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, in addition to being available worldwide through the Xerox Espresso Book Machine network.***Writing the "Doonesbury Trivia Book" was a labor of love as well as a tribute to a GREAT comic strip that accurately (and sometimes mockingly) reflected the times we live in. While starting out the DOONESBURY world with a small set of core characters, eventually Garry Trudeau's expanded, brilliant use of a multitude of characters over the years has allowed him to comment on (and reflect on) how the "news of the day" affected us all.Reflecting how life affects us all, over the years we have watched each Doonesbury character change and evolve as they grew and affected, and were affected by the world and times we live in. Each character's reaction to the world around them, with insight and humor, has allowed us all to "join in" as the world passes us by.Trudeau's brilliance is demonstrated by his ability to interweave each character with each other, and simultaneously, the world around them. It is amazing, for more than 40 years, how he has stayed relative and allowed us to laugh at ourselves. More importantly, the world of characters he has introduced over the period of the strip's history have become important to us all, and we really care what happens to them. Another sign of Trudeau's brilliance.Over the years (starting in 1970), no topic seemed fsbdt to go by without a Doonesbury comment on historical, cultural, and societal changes of our world.Each character of the Doonesbury world, and the questions concerning them, are listed in this book chronologically in the order they first appeared. This book is not an uninterrupted chronological storyline, but instead is divided into sections highlighting each Doonesbury character. Within each section, the questions/answers are listed in chronological order.At the end of the book is an appendix that lists, in chronological order, every Doonesbury book in print.I hope you enjoy this book as much as I have enjoyed the world of Doonesbury over the years.***"This brilliant work is without question the most comprehensive Doonesbury trivia book ever produced, delighting readers of all ages." said Brighton Publishing.***David Blevins resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. His previous works include:American Political Parties in the 21st Century, College Football Awards (All National and Conference Winners Through 2010), Halls of Fame (An International Directory) Television Networks (More Than 750 American and Canadian Television Networks) The Sports Hall of Fame Encyclopedia (Volume I: A-L, Volume II: M-Z)