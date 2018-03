INKAS® Security to Service all STM Locations in Montreal

INKAS® Security Services Ltd. announces a new partnership with STM in Montreal, QC.

-- INKASSecurity Services Ltd. has signed an exclusive partnership with STM, a public transport agency in Montreal, Quebec. The agreement will cover the secure transportation of cash and coin for the public transit system for the next 5 years. INKASis actively providing STM with cash management services including cash-in-transit for all subway stations and bus garages within the Island of Montreal."We're excited to implement our innovative approach at STM. We feel that this new partnership is a great opportunity to strengthen our footprint in the province of Quebec," says Victor Goodman, President and CEO. "We fulfill the entire end-to-end value chain including manufacturing our own trucks; allowing us to offer highly competitive services and control quality across all fronts".With the unique business model, INKASis able to offer cost-effective pricing along with dedicated customer service and flexibility. According to the agreement, a fleet of armored trucks are driving the streets of Montreal in order to support the needs of STM on a daily basis. For security reasons, additional details are not disclosed.INKASSecurity Services Ltd. provides full-spectrum cash management solutions as well as superior customer service. The company strives to foster a healthy and competitive environment for its employees and as a result of its rapid expansion, is creating new employment opportunities within the Quebec region.-30-For more information, please contact:INKASSecurity Services Ltd.Tel: +1 416-744-3322Email: info@inkas.ca INKASSecurity Services Ltd. is a cash management solutions company. It fulfills the fsbdt entire end-to-end value chain of security including its own: truck manufacturing, technology innovation, and safe manufacturing. This model, in essence, allows the company to control both quality and cost. As a result, INKAScan pass on this unique industry advantage to our customers with cost effective pricing, superior customer service and flexibility. The company strives to understand the challenges its customers face by taking their specific requirements into consideration. As such, it has created an optimized and integrated cash management solution. In order to promote leadership in the industry, INKASprides itself on being an innovative company. Its goal is to provide a deep level of innovation with every product and service it offers. With research and development being a pivotal factor in INKASgrowth, the company recognizes the importance of continuing to push the boundaries, in order to further elevate INKASas a brand founded on quality, sustainability and progress.For more information about the company, please visit http://security.inkas.ca/