INKAS® Security to Service all STM Locations in Montreal
INKAS® Security Services Ltd. announces a new partnership with STM in Montreal, QC.
"We're excited to implement our innovative approach at STM. We feel that this new partnership is a great opportunity to strengthen our footprint in the province of Quebec," says Victor Goodman, President and CEO. "We fulfill the entire end-to-end value chain including manufacturing our own trucks; allowing us to offer highly competitive services and control quality across all fronts".
With the unique business model, INKAS® is able to offer cost-effective pricing along with dedicated customer service and flexibility. According to the agreement, a fleet of armored trucks are driving the streets of Montreal in order to support the needs of STM on a daily basis. For security reasons, additional details are not disclosed.
INKAS® Security Services Ltd. provides full-spectrum cash management solutions as well as superior customer service. The company strives to foster a healthy and competitive environment for its employees and as a result of its rapid expansion, is creating new employment opportunities within the Quebec region.
For more information, please contact:
INKAS® Security Services Ltd.
Tel: +1 416-744-3322
Email: info@inkas.ca
http://security.inkas.ca/
About INKAS® Security Services Ltd.
INKAS® Security Services Ltd. is a cash management solutions company. It fulfills the fsbdt entire end-to-end value chain of security including its own: truck manufacturing, technology innovation, and safe manufacturing. This model, in essence, allows the company to control both quality and cost. As a result, INKAS® can pass on this unique industry advantage to our customers with cost effective pricing, superior customer service and flexibility. The company strives to understand the challenges its customers face by taking their specific requirements into consideration. As such, it has created an optimized and integrated cash management solution. In order to promote leadership in the industry, INKAS® prides itself on being an innovative company. Its goal is to provide a deep level of innovation with every product and service it offers. With research and development being a pivotal factor in INKAS® growth, the company recognizes the importance of continuing to push the boundaries, in order to further elevate INKAS® as a brand founded on quality, sustainability and progress.
For more information about the company, please visit http://security.inkas.ca/
Contact
INKAS® Security Services Ltd.
Olga Eletckaia
***@inkas.ca
