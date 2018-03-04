News By Tag
Fashion Umbrella Foundation raises money for education through gala
The Impact Awards is an award presented by the Fashion Umbrella Foundation annually that recognizes individuals who inspire hope for the future of youth and/or implement changes needed in our communities.
The social, academic and cultural challenges that currently exist in our society often rely on the government intervention or existing programs for resolution. The Fashion Umbrella Foundation celebrates the power of a person (organization)
Natasha Campbell, Founder of Summit Academy
Nathansteven "Nate" Couser, Owner/Actor of the Artist Exchange Radio Show;
Allison Fedorka, Educator at the Reginald F. Lewis School of Business Law;
Jade Merritt, Philanthropist Mickey's Miracle Foundation, Inc.;
Dinorah Olmos, Founder of Latino Educational Advancement Fund (LEAF);
Linda L. Shields, Esq., Attorney at Law; and
Da'Nall Tyrell Wilmer, Education/Founder of Boys In The Good
This event also is a fundraising platform for the organization's Fashion Umbrella Foundation Scholarship Award. The scholarship fsbdt award is designed to provide a financial cushion to freshman and sophomore college students with a 3.0 GPA who are on track to receiving a degree.
The event kicks off at 7:00 p.m. with a cocktail hour with complimentary bar. At 8:00 p.m. the awards presentation begin promptly at 8:00 p.m. The excitement and fun continues with dancing until 11:00 p.m. EST.
Tickets are available online through the Fashion Umbrella Foundation website or Eventbrite. Online ticket sales end Monday, March 19, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. Tickets will not be available for purchase the day of the event.
For more information about the Fashion Umbrella Foundation, its programs, fundraisers, and events or to subscribe, visit https://www.fashionumbrella.org.
