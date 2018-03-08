 
Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


Blue Matisse Restaurant & NAU Lounge is Dishing up Specials the Entire Month of March

Restaurant taking part in Shop Miami Month and Yelp Restaurant Week
 
 
DORAL, Fla. - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Executive Chef Eric Do has gathered all his chefs and knowledge to create a month of special dishes and offers to please all palettes. Located inside the InterContinental at Doral Miami, Blue Matisse Restaurant & NAU Lounge has a brand-new menu for the month of March and decided the best way to share it with the locals and visitors, alike, was by participating in Shop Miami Month and Yelp Restaurant Week.

During Shop Miami Month, brought by the GMCVB, the restaurant is offering a complimentary glass of wine, sangria, or draft beer during their Executive Lunch. For dinner, a bottle of wine is served at no extra cost when two dinners and a dessert are purchased. Diners simply have to mention Shop Miami Month to receive their offer.

As a bonus this month, Blue Matisse has also joined the restaurant lineup for Yelp Restaurant Week, starting March 18. Patrons can try anything on the menu and receive 30 percent off when mentioning the offer. Guests can choose from the variety of Latin and Asian fusion dishes on the menu.

This month's Executive Lunch menu consists of Latin American inspired dishes on Monday, a German pork shoulder carving station on Tuesday, southern BBQ accompanied by truffle macaroni and cheese on Wednesday, Asian crispy chicken wings on Thursdays and a Mexican paella station to finish off the week. The Executive Lunch is available Monday through Friday from fsbdt 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Blue Matisse has also started offering all inclusive pricing for parties of 6 or more for their Executive Lunch. No matter which special diners decide to choose from, they only need to remember that offers cannot be combined, but they can certainly visit more than once.

About Blue Matisse Restaurant & NAU Lounge

Blue Matisse Restaurant and NAU Lounge offers the Chef's Table concept full of exotic flavors and textures that includes a daily rotation of ceviches, live action station, and interactive cooking. At NAU Lounge guests enjoy a cool relaxed ambiance where they can choose from an assortment of handcrafted cocktails made from fresh ingredients and equally creative bites and appetizers that make taste buds dance along to the music playing during happy hour. Located inside the recognized Doral anchor, InterContinental at Doral Miami, it's the perfect place for lunch, happy hour, dinner, and special occasions. Reservations can be made by visiting https://www.bluematissedoral.com/

Source:Blue Matisse Restaurant & NAU Lounge
Click to Share