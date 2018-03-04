 
News By Tag
* Puerto Rico
* Dogs
* PRoud Rescuers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
10987654


SitStayGo™ Partners With PRoud Rescuers of PR Through Give2Get Program

For every SitStayGo™ purchase, a portion of each sale will be donated to the PRoud Rescuers of PR, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Huntington, NY.
 
 
SitStayGoLogo_8ee7197d-f5cc-4110-9fd7-abc0f7faca49
SitStayGoLogo_8ee7197d-f5cc-4110-9fd7-abc0f7faca49
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Puerto Rico
Dogs
PRoud Rescuers

Industry:
Pets

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Partnerships

NEW YORK - March 9, 2018 - PRLog -- SitStayGo™ is proud to announce their new partnership with PRoud Rescuers of PR, Puerto Rico, through their Give2Get program. Best known for the versatile, all-in-one PET DINETTE & Leash, SitStayGo™, so that pet owners have water, food and leash at their fingertips, the company also offers a growing variety of innovative products specially designed for the needs on both ends of the leash. In addition to creating happier lives for pet families, SitStayGo™ is passionate about giving back to the animal community, which is why the company is honored to team up with the PRoud Rescuers of PR organization.

For every SitStayGo™ purchase, a portion of each sale will be donated to the PRoud Rescuers of PR, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Huntington, NY. This animal advocacy organization is committed to rescuing displaced and abandoned dogs (aka "satos") and cats ("gatos") of Puerto Rico. The goal is to get them off the streets, provide them with quality healthcare and find them stable homes. At the heart of this growing group is also a tremendously important spaying/neutering initiative to curb needless suffering.

Started by 7 independent rescuers/women, serving 1 island, with countless animals in need of rescue, these private citizens have been committed to rescue most of their lives. After a perfect storm of tragedy hit the PR (an unprecedented financial crisis and Hurricanes Irma and Maria), the 7 united to make a bigger impact. Their efforts truly reflect the will of the good people of PR, helping to boost morale for an already battered and traumatized public. The last thing these people need is to contend homeless animals, unhealthy and unfed, everywhere they look. The PRoud Rescuers help run a transparent organization, so benefactors can be confident that the help they provide go directly to where it's needed most.

Moreover, SitStayGo™ founder, Michelle Glasser, is a PRoud volunteer of this amazing, grassroots rescue organization comprised of local heroes on the island who spend their time and resources rescuing homeless animals. Michelle also adopted her beloved pooch, Snoopy, who was saved by one of these incredible PRoud rescuers, Jessica Perez. Without the swift and dedicated work of Jessica, who knows what would have happened to Snoopy.

"As a volunteer and adopter from PRoud, I have seen firsthand the tremendous devotion and compassion this organization puts into their work," SitStayGo™ founder, Michelle Glasser expresses, "Everyday, they give animals a shot at life that might not otherwise be possible. The SitStayGo™ team is proud and excited to contribute to fsbdt this admirable group that's making a big difference in the animal world!"

Learn more about Proud Rescuers of PR at: https://www.proudrescuersofpr.org/.

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheSato7/.

Twitter: @proudrescuerspr

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/proudrescuersofpr/.

Learn more about SitStayGo™ at: https://sitstaygoco.com/.

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sitstaygoco/.

Twitter: @sitstaygoco

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sitstaygo_co/.

Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Whitegate PR INC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Puerto Rico, Dogs, PRoud Rescuers
Industry:Pets
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Whitegate PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share