Institute for Excellence in Sales Announces Call for Nominations for Eighth Annual Sales Excellence
"Now in its eighth year, the Sales Excellence Awards have recognized the companies that are leading the way in B2B or enterprise sales," said Fred Diamond, co-founder and president of the Institute for Excellence in Sales. "It's incredible to be able to highlight how companies are continuously modifying and improving their sales processes to be more responsive to the needs of the market and their customer's changing approach to buying."
IES will recognize Amazon Web Services' VP of the Worldwide Public Sector Teresa Carlson with the eighth IES Lifetime Achievement Award at the event. Keri Shull of The Keri Shull Team will be presented with the second annual Women in Sales Executive Leadership Award during the ceremony.
The awards are designed to promote and advance corporate and organizational sales excellence. By recognizing the organizations that have exhibited leadership and strategic vision in sales, the awards continue to foster innovation among organizations.
The 2018 award categories include:
· Excellence in Customer Partnering
· Excellence in Strategic Alliances
· Excellence in Sales Innovation
· Excellence in Sales Management
· Excellence in Sales Training
Submit your nominations by visiting: https://i4esbd.com/
Purchase fsbdt tickets for the event at: https://i4esbd.com/
A portion of the proceeds from this year's event will benefit the Northern Virginia Family Service. Bill Cates of Referral Coach International will serve as the keynote speaker.
About the Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES)
The IES provides a wealth of services to selling professionals at companies large and small throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and across the U.S. It is an unbiased and trusted partner for the delivery of sales programs, speakers, training, services and products. Contact the IES at www.i4esbd.org. A complete list of upcoming IES programs can be found at: https://i4esbd.com/
