 
News By Tag
* Girl Scouts
* Stem
* TechnoQuest Conference
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Greenville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
10987654

Brick Scholars to Present STEAM Workshops for Girl Scouts at TechnoQuest at ECU

Girl Scouts in Eastern North Carolina will have the opportunity to explore STEAM topics with Brick Scholars at TechnoQuest March 10 at East Carolina University.
 
 
Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Girl Scouts
* Stem
* TechnoQuest Conference

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Greenville - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

GREENVILLE, N.C. - March 9, 2018 - PRLog -- TechnoQuest is an event designed to engage girls with STEM-based activities to promote their confidence and skills in the male-dominated STEM field.  Brick Scholars will present two workshops at TechnoQuest which are designed to unleash creativity and problem-solving skills while exploring STEAM topics.

Core News Facts

• Workshops are hands-on STEM/STEAM education intended for kids
• TechnoQuest is open to Cadette, Senior, and Ambassador level Girl Scouts (Ages 6-12)
• LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY®: A Girl Scout's Guide to STEM and Living by the GirlScout Law will challenge girls to define STEM and what makes it enjoyable for them. Girls will utilize LEGO® bricks to visualize their definitions and then collaborate to create a group landscape involving elements of each individual's creation
• GC3: Girls who Code, Create and Collaborate will explore how prosthetic devices help people with disabilities. Girls will create and program a LEGO® robotic prosthetic hand and collaborate to design a persona for the user of the device.
• All Brick Scholars programs integrate the 4 Cs (Creativity, Critical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication)
• Megan Oteri is the founder and CEO of fsbdt Brick Scholars, a company that creates opportunities for people of all ages to brick and learn by providing mobile STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) labs that travel to schools, businesses, and organizations and use STEM products to bring project-based and standards-based learning into classrooms.
• Brick Scholars hosts recurring STEAM workshops at the ECU/NC State Collaborative in Rocky Mount
• View website brickscholars.com (http://www.brickscholars.com) for more information or contact directly at megan@brickscholars.com
• Brick Scholars social media: Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/brickscholars/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/brickscholars/), and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBHnOHY1kzqpSivsVbRFkeQ)

Contact
Brick Scholars
Megan Oteri
***@brickscholars.com
End
Source:
Email:***@brickscholars.com Email Verified
Tags:Girl Scouts, Stem, TechnoQuest Conference
Industry:Education
Location:Greenville - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brick Scholars News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share