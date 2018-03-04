News By Tag
Brick Scholars to Present STEAM Workshops for Girl Scouts at TechnoQuest at ECU
Girl Scouts in Eastern North Carolina will have the opportunity to explore STEAM topics with Brick Scholars at TechnoQuest March 10 at East Carolina University.
Core News Facts
• Workshops are hands-on STEM/STEAM education intended for kids
• TechnoQuest is open to Cadette, Senior, and Ambassador level Girl Scouts (Ages 6-12)
• LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY®: A Girl Scout's Guide to STEM and Living by the GirlScout Law will challenge girls to define STEM and what makes it enjoyable for them. Girls will utilize LEGO® bricks to visualize their definitions and then collaborate to create a group landscape involving elements of each individual's creation
• GC3: Girls who Code, Create and Collaborate will explore how prosthetic devices help people with disabilities. Girls will create and program a LEGO® robotic prosthetic hand and collaborate to design a persona for the user of the device.
• All Brick Scholars programs integrate the 4 Cs (Creativity, Critical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication)
• Megan Oteri is the founder and CEO of fsbdt Brick Scholars, a company that creates opportunities for people of all ages to brick and learn by providing mobile STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) labs that travel to schools, businesses, and organizations and use STEM products to bring project-based and standards-based learning into classrooms.
• Brick Scholars hosts recurring STEAM workshops at the ECU/NC State Collaborative in Rocky Mount
• View website brickscholars.com (http://www.brickscholars.com) for more information or contact directly at megan@brickscholars.com
Brick Scholars social media: Facebook
Contact
Brick Scholars
Megan Oteri
***@brickscholars.com
