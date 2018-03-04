Local Solopreneur Greg Storch Joins Transformation Costa Rica With The John Maxwell Team

Greg Storch, Founder/CEO, Lion Enterprise, LLC
STAFFORD, Va.
- March 9, 2018
- PRLog
-- John C. Maxwell and his team of certified international coaches, volunteers and leaders, including Greg Storch
, a local Certified Speaker, Trainer, Leadership Success Coach, and founder of Lion Enterprise, LLC
, are converging on San José, Costa Rica at the invitation of President Luis Guillermo Solis from March 11-15, 2018. The special delegation will conduct a national leadership education project known as Transformació
n Costa Rica intended to reach 400,000 citizens by teaching and modeling values-based principles that they can learn, live, and lead in their social and professional environments.
This massive endeavor, supported by 250 leadership coaches from around the world, is a social transformation initiative led by Maxwell himself and the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation (a non-profit organization)
. Together, the special delegation will facilitate the proven "Maxwell Round Table Method" to all participants in a structured process aimed to train participants in values and leadership principles resulting in a massive, intentional, viral leadership development effect. Over the course of five rigorous days, the specially trained delegation will meet with several pillars of influence that include government, military, education, media, business, arts, faith, and community leaders with one goal in mind: hand over proven tools to the leaders of Costa Rica in a structured process for their further leadership development."
"This is Operation Leadership Lift-off for Costa Rica," John Maxwell said. "Literally, hundreds of people from all over the world are paying their own way to serve, add value and make a difference in Costa Rica. This is how transformation happens - when one person cares enough to take action - when hundreds care enough to take action.""I joined the John Maxwell Team a few years ago in pursuit of my true passion - to help others develop, grow, and reach their full potential personally and professionally. I couldn't let this opportunity to impact the lives of others around the world pass me by,"
Greg Storch stated. fsbdt "It's a complete honor to be part of the leadership coaching delegation participating in this transformative effort with the John Maxwell Team!" From a highly successful career in the U.S. Navy, to executive leadership in private industry, to now teaching and training leaders, and strengthening organizations through coaching and training, Greg is equipped to add value to "Transformació
n Costa Rica". As part of the John Maxwell Team, transformational leaders like Greg have the opportunity to demonstrate true leadership and what living a life of significance looks like by contributing to the growth and development of other countries.
The John Maxwell Leadership Foundation is a non-profit organization that equips and trains leaders around the world. John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold more than 26 million books in fifty languages. In 2014 he was identified as the #1 leader in business by the American Management Association®
and the most influential leadership expert in the world by Business Insider and Inc. magazine. As the founder of The John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, EQUIP, and the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation, he has trained more than 6 million leaders. In 2015, he reached the milestone of having trained leaders from every country of the world. The recipient of the Mother Teresa Prize for Global Peace and Leadership from the Luminary Leadership Network, Dr. Maxwell speaks each year to Fortune 500 companies, presidents of nations, and many of the world's top business leaders. For more information about John visit http://www.johnmaxwell.com