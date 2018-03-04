 
News By Tag
* Baseball
* Coaching
* Sports Clinic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Princeton
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
10987654

LOOK WHOSE TALKING: The 2019 4th Annual Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Lineup

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Baseball
* Coaching
* Sports Clinic

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Princeton - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Events

PRINCETON, N.J. - March 9, 2018 - PRLog -- We are still in spring training, but look at our 2019 Clinic Speaker Line Up! We feature 15 D1 coaches, giving 60 informative talks that cover all aspects of baseball including hitting, fielding, pitching, defense, offense, base-running, mental edge, strength, speed, coaching, and more!

The 4th Annual Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic is excited to host its event from 10 to 12, 2019. The 3-day event will be held at The Princeton Crowne Plaza, 900 Scudders Mill Road, Plainsboro Township, NJ 08536.

Our baseball clinic will include a variety of presentations from some of the nation's elite coaches and trainers that Baseball America has called "some of the brightest minds in the game today."

Registration is now open to all college coaches, high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as players who are under age 18.

Additionally, our Exhibitors will have access to proudly display products in the middle of the action! Vendors are also welcome to register today!

Our Roster of Presenters:

Dan McDonnell, Head Coach, LOUISVILLE

Spencer Allen, Head Coach, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY

John McCormack, Head Coach, FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY

Shawn Stiffler, Head Coach, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY

Billy fsbdt Mohl, Head Coach, UNIVERSITY SOUTH FLORIDA

Chad Caillet, Associate Head Coach, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI

Kainoa Correa, Infield Coach, CLEVELAND INDIANS

Matt Hobbs, Pitching Coach, WAKE FOREST

Skylar Meade, Pitching Coach, UNIVERSITY SOUTH CAROLINA

Chad Baum, Assistant Coach, CAL STATE FULLERTON

Karl Nonemaker, Assistant Coach, AUBURN UNIVERSITY

Eddie Smith, Assistant Coach, TULANE UNIVERSITY

Matt Talarico, Assistant Coach, WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY

Chris Prothro, Assistant Coach, SOUTH ALABAMA

Jason Maxwell, Head Coach, ENSWORTH HIGH SCHOOL

To Register:
The early bird registration rate, good until October 1st for coaches is $199.00. Players and students ages 10-18 can attend for $59.00 (rate does not change at the door). The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic does not offer a one-day registration rate. Registration includes full access to the event for all three days.

For more information and to register for our event as an attendee or exhibitor, visit http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com.

Contact
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
support2019@insidebaseballclinic.com
(973) 921-0400

Contact
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
support@insidebaseballclinic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@insidebaseballclinic.com Email Verified
Tags:Baseball, Coaching, Sports Clinic
Industry:Sports
Location:Princeton - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share