LOOK WHOSE TALKING: The 2019 4th Annual Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Lineup

Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic

--The 4Annual Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic is excited to host its event from 10 to 12, 2019. The 3-day event will be held at The Princeton Crowne Plaza, 900 Scudders Mill Road, Plainsboro Township, NJ 08536.Our baseball clinic will include a variety of presentations from some of the nation's elite coaches and trainers thathas called "some of the brightest minds in the game today."Registration is now open to all college coaches, high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as players who are under age 18.Additionally, our Exhibitors will have access to proudly display products in the middle of the action! Vendors are also welcome to register today!Dan McDonnell, Head Coach, LOUISVILLESpencer Allen, Head Coach, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITYJohn McCormack, Head Coach, FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITYShawn Stiffler, Head Coach, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITYBilly fsbdt Mohl, Head Coach, UNIVERSITY SOUTH FLORIDAChad Caillet, Associate Head Coach, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPIKainoa Correa, Infield Coach, CLEVELAND INDIANSMatt Hobbs, Pitching Coach, WAKE FORESTSkylar Meade, Pitching Coach, UNIVERSITY SOUTH CAROLINAChad Baum, Assistant Coach, CAL STATE FULLERTONKarl Nonemaker, Assistant Coach, AUBURN UNIVERSITYEddie Smith, Assistant Coach, TULANE UNIVERSITYMatt Talarico, Assistant Coach, WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITYChris Prothro, Assistant Coach, SOUTH ALABAMAJason Maxwell, Head Coach, ENSWORTH HIGH SCHOOLThe early bird registration rate, good until October 1for coaches is $199.00. Players and students ages 10-18 can attend for $59.00 (rate does not change at the door). The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic does not offer a one-day registration rate. Registration includes full access to the event for all three days.For more information and to register for our event as an attendee or exhibitor, visit http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic(973) 921-0400