LOOK WHOSE TALKING: The 2019 4th Annual Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Lineup
The 4th Annual Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic is excited to host its event from 10 to 12, 2019. The 3-day event will be held at The Princeton Crowne Plaza, 900 Scudders Mill Road, Plainsboro Township, NJ 08536.
Our baseball clinic will include a variety of presentations from some of the nation's elite coaches and trainers that Baseball America has called "some of the brightest minds in the game today."
Registration is now open to all college coaches, high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as players who are under age 18.
Additionally, our Exhibitors will have access to proudly display products in the middle of the action! Vendors are also welcome to register today!
Our Roster of Presenters:
Dan McDonnell, Head Coach, LOUISVILLE
Spencer Allen, Head Coach, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
John McCormack, Head Coach, FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY
Shawn Stiffler, Head Coach, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY
Billy fsbdt Mohl, Head Coach, UNIVERSITY SOUTH FLORIDA
Chad Caillet, Associate Head Coach, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI
Kainoa Correa, Infield Coach, CLEVELAND INDIANS
Matt Hobbs, Pitching Coach, WAKE FOREST
Skylar Meade, Pitching Coach, UNIVERSITY SOUTH CAROLINA
Chad Baum, Assistant Coach, CAL STATE FULLERTON
Karl Nonemaker, Assistant Coach, AUBURN UNIVERSITY
Eddie Smith, Assistant Coach, TULANE UNIVERSITY
Matt Talarico, Assistant Coach, WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY
Chris Prothro, Assistant Coach, SOUTH ALABAMA
Jason Maxwell, Head Coach, ENSWORTH HIGH SCHOOL
To Register:
The early bird registration rate, good until October 1st for coaches is $199.00. Players and students ages 10-18 can attend for $59.00 (rate does not change at the door). The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic does not offer a one-day registration rate. Registration includes full access to the event for all three days.
For more information and to register for our event as an attendee or exhibitor, visit http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com.
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
support2019@
(973) 921-0400
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
support@insidebaseballclinic.com
