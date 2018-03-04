Alliance Technologies, LLC Named A Best In Reliability Company by Small Business Monthly

 
ST. LOUIS - March 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Alliance Technologies, LLC., has once again been selected by St. Louis Small Business Monthly as a "Best In Reliability" firm. The recognition highlights Alliance as one of the most professional and highly rated businesses for customer service in the St. Louis area. This is the second consecutive year Alliance has received this honor.

The Best In Reliability recognition is given out annually by the magazine. Nominations are submitted from clients and other business owners. Alliance is one of only a few St. Louis area companies to receive this honor. A full listing of the most reliable companies will be published in Small Business Monthly's April, 2018 edition.

"It is quite an honor to once again be recognized as a top St. Louis company by Small Business Monthly, and a great accomplishment to earn this award in consecutive years," said James, Canada, CEO.

"Our mission is predicated on providing fsbdt the very best in customer service while maintaining the highest levels of professionalism. We are thankful to all our clients and colleagues who have helped us attain a strong path for continuous growth and success in the technology, consulting and staffing industry," Canada said.

In addition to a Best In Reliability company, Alliance has been recognized by Small Business Monthly as a Top IT Firm, Future 50 Growth Company, and James Canada, active in several business groups throughout the region, has been highlighted by the magazine as a Top 100 St. Louisan to Know to Succeed In Business.

ABOUT ALLIANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Alliance Technologies is an IT firm committed to providing world-class managed services, network solutions, staffing and consulting solutions.  They stand committed to providing quality processes, delivering high caliber customized solutions, presenting consultants with extensive professional experience, and empowering their consultants to provide the best service possible. With their Managed Services approach there are no complex formulas; instead they use a simple pay per use formula to keep the cost to your business predictable. Alliance Technologies understands their clients need to maintain a predictable IT cost structure. Their managed services approach allows your business to focus on driving revenue rather than managing technology. Alliance Technologies works to develop strong individual relationships with key decision makers in an effort to foster long-term partnerships and build continued confidence. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For additional information visit www.alliancetechnologiesllc.com or call 314-219-7887.
End
