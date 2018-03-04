News By Tag
Laurentide Controls named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies
Now in its 25th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.
Laurentide Controls has managed efficiently through market disruption, constant societal evolution as well as adapting to customer and workforce requirements. Constant evolution has become an integral part of its thinking process facilitating agility, innovation and remaining competitive in an ever changing market. Engaging in an organizational cultural evolution was an essential vision set by the Senior Leadership Team to ensure sustainable growth.
"CIBC proudly congratulates the 2018 winners of Canada's Best Managed Companies, who exemplify business excellence and success," says Dino Medves, Senior Vice President and Head, CIBC Commercial Banking. "This year's winners reinforce the significant impact that privately owned Canadian companies are making by pursuing innovation and maintaining a sharp focus on their clients."
Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2018 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include a clear strategy and vision, investment in capability and commitment to talent.
Winning this award means a lot to our entire team, who work very hard at maintaining an organizational structure that allows for future sales growth and operational effectiveness while keeping a high level of employee engagement. " said Anne-Marie Langelier, Director Human Resources, fsbdt Laurentide Controls.
"It's much more than just financial performance,"
2018 winners of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at the annual Canada's Best Managed Companies gala in Toronto on April 11, 2018. On the same date, the Best Managed symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today's business leaders.
The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, TMX Group and MacKay CEO Forums.
About Canada's Best Managed Companies
Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, TMX Group and MacKay CEO Forums. For further information, visit http://www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.
About Laurentide Controls - Visit us at http://www.laurentide.com
Laurentide Controls is proud to have been chosen by many as their local, single source supplier of automation and reliability solutions across Eastern Canada. From expert consultant services to best-in-class technologies, to field service and technical support, Laurentide Controls is committed to optimize performance and improve operations.
Natalie Slaughter
***@laurentide.com
