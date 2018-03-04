 
March 2018





3 Full-Day MSE WORKSHOPS in Fort Wayne, Indiana, May 17-18-19

What is Snoezelen® ? Learn How To Facilitate Multi-Sensory Environments
 
 
3 days focus on different interest groups
 
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - March 9, 2018 - PRLog -- An empowering event designed for adults (parents, caregivers, therapists, educators, and other professionals) who live, work and/or interact with Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), or anyone with perceptual disorders (optical acoustic, olfactory, tactile).

Three days of workshop sessions will speak to families, therapeutic professionals, and educators, inviting their growth in awareness and competence in learning about Snoezelen™ processes, and how to facilitate these processes using interpersonal skills within multi-sensory environments.

DAY 1 - is designated for parents and caregivers interested in discovering a new way of communicating and engaging with their loved ones. You will receive the foundation of Snoezelen® -MSE, be introduced to the basic design concept and application of sensory items, and learn methods for engaged processes for enriching relationships.

DAY 2 - is designated for therapists and other professionals who would like in depth knowledge about MSEs and how to initiate the processes that incorporate these methods into their practice. We will go through different disciplines as well as diagnoses; autism, dementia, Alzheimer's, sensory processing disorders, physical disabilities and others.

DAY 3 - is designated for educators. We will focus on how MSE's fsbdt and other sensory interventions can help to prevent sensory overload and its effects, and how to support and interact with different types of sensory issues. We will illustrate different scenarios and suggest various methods that can be used for creating a sense of balance that inspires continued learning.

PRESENTERS:

Maurits Eijgendaal, President of International Snoezelen-MSE Association (ISNA- MSE);

Ad Verheul, co-founder of Snoezelen, senior Snoezelen advisor at Hartenberg Centre in the Netherlands;

Dr. Anthony M. McCrovitz, Executive Director, Quality of Life Institute, Inc., Board Member of ISNA-MSE, President, Indiana Professional Counseling Association (IPCF)

Karen Pool, General Manager, TFH USA, consultant, designer and supplier of multi-sensory environments;

REGISTRATION is open to any parent or professional who would like to hear about the recreational,  therapeutic, and educational benefits of multi-sensory environments, and learn how to faciltate relationship-building opportunities for social-emotional discovery, learning, relaxation, and growth.

Visit http://qualityoflifeinstitute.org for more information on topics, schedules and registration.

The venue for this 3-day educational event is at the Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA, 5680 YMCA Park Drive West, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46835, and is produced by the Quality of Life Institute, Inc., in partnership with Globe Star (mentoring a spirit of gentleness for people with disabilities),  TFH USA (Multi-Sensory Environments), ISNA-MSE (International Snoezelen Association), and AAMSE (American Association of Multi-Sensory Environments.

Mara Hawks, Curriculum Developer & Communications
***@globe-star.org
Source:Globe Star with Quality of Life Institute, Inc.
Email:***@globe-star.org Email Verified
Tags:Multisensory Environments, Autism, Disabilities
Industry:Education
Location:Fort Wayne - Indiana - United States
Subject:Events
