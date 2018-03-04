 
Alban Fùam release their new album "Galway Girl", just a week before Saint Patrick's Day

After taking part in some of the most popular Celtic festivals throughout Europe over the last year, Alban Fùam have released their third studio album, titled "Galway Girl", in anticipation of the Saint Patrick's Day celebrations.
 
 
Galway Girl by Alban Fùam
Galway Girl by Alban Fùam
 
VERONA, Italy - March 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Alban Fùam's music blends together folk, country, bluegrass and Celtic traditions, producing tunes punctuated with frantic virtuoso violins and nostalgic Irish pub ballads in a riveting multicultural melting pot. This album is no exception but also takes a more modern, pop-influenced direction compared with their previous work.

"Galway Girl", written by Steve Earle, became the eighth highest selling single in Irish chart history and this is the song that starts this Irish musical journey. Other highlights of the album are "High on a Mountain", written by the American folk singer, songwriter and banjo player Ola Belle Reed; "Madam I'm a darling", a traditional Irish song; and some great instrumental tunes, where the interplay between Cecilia's fiddle and Lorenzo's mandolin takes the listener to a remote Irish pub, with a pint pot in the hand and restless feet under the table.

The album ends on another Celtic high-note with a tribute to Scotland: "The Auld Triangle". With its subject matter the occurrences in Mountjoy prison (the 'triangle' refers to the large metal instrument which was beaten daily to waken the inmates), the song was made popular by Luke Kelly, Ronnie Drew and The Dubliners in the late 1960s.

On this fsbdt new album Alban Fùam have achieved even greater musical syncronicity, with mandolin player Lorenzo Lucchese and singer Alessandro Antonello, who both recently joined the band, perfectly integrated into the group. The other members are Alessandro Romagnoli on percussion and bodhram, Davide Florio on guitar and Cecilia Zanchetta on fiddle/violin.

The girl in the cover art for "Galway Girl" was chosen from among many who took part in a contest that was run on the Alban Fùam Facebook page.

After signing a contract with the Italian label Maxy Sound and having their first official Album "Whiskey 'n Beer" added to the Irish Traditional Music Archive, reaching more than 500,000 streams on Spotify in 2015, Alban Fùam are ready for another challenge.

Guitar, benjo and fiddle are kicking and Saint Patrick's Day is near… So grab a brew and let the Irish party begin!

"Galway Girl" is available on Spotify, iTunes and from all other usual outlets.

https://open.spotify.com/album/1uxupR5S3S4jr9ikTpD3RA?si=...

