Steven Nudelman, Partner, Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Steven Nudelman
Steve is a partner in the Litigation Department of Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP, where he is a member of the Construction Practice Group. The firm has offices in Woodbridge and Roseland, New Jersey and in New York. Steve concentrates his practice in construction law and represents owners, contractors and design professionals in construction-
About Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP
Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis is a multi-practice law firm serving local, regional and national clients. As one of New Jersey's leading law firms, the firm brings diverse and comprehensive expertise to the representation of both businesses and individuals. For over 100 years, the firm has earned the trust and loyalty of clients by providing sophisticated, creative and cost-effective representation through collaborative fsbdt teamwork, proactive legal strategies, attention to detail and relationship-
Event Synopsis:
Construction is inherently risky. Each project comes with unique set of challenges that if not handled properly can disrupt and derail the project. The task of an effective construction risk management plan is the prevention or reduction of losses caused by exposure to these risks. To be able to do this, it is important to properly identify these risks and potential hazards and then develop measures to control and manage the risks.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will discuss the common risks present in a construction project. They will provide guidance in developing an effective risk management plan and process to control potential and residual risks.
Key topics include:
· Types of Construction-
· Risk Assessment & Management Process
· Identifying and Managing Schedule Risks
o Potential Schedule-related Risks
o Addressing General Duration Uncertainty
o Application of Monte Carlo Simulations
o Network Logic Risks and Schedule Sequencing
o Prospective Analysis of Project Changes with Respect to Time Extensions
· Contract Terms Designed to Limit or Mitigate Risks
o Indemnification
o Insurance
o Surety Bonds
o Waivers of Subrogation
o Dispute Resolution
· Contract Terms Relating to Damages
o Liquidated and Consequential Damages,
o "No Damage for Delay"
o Right to Withhold Payment
o Warranties
o Form and Assignment of Subcontracts
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
