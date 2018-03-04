 
News By Tag
* Steven Nudelman
* Construction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
10987654


Steven Nudelman, Partner, Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Steven Nudelman
Construction

Industry:
Event

Subject:
Events

March 9, 2018 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today Steven Nudelman, Partner, Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP will speak at the Knowledge Congress' webcast entitled: "Strategies and Practical Tips in Addressing and Managing Construction Risks LIVE Webcast". This event is scheduled for April 4, 2018 from 3:00pm – 4:30pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/strategies-managing-construction-risks/

About Steven Nudelman

Steve is a partner in the Litigation Department of Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP, where he is a member of the Construction Practice Group. The firm has offices in Woodbridge and Roseland, New Jersey and in New York. Steve concentrates his practice in construction law and represents owners, contractors and design professionals in construction-related claims and disputes. He also represents community associations, unit owners and developers in lawsuits regarding construction defects, budgeting and financing issues and condominium governance. Steve maintains an active transactional practice, negotiating and drafting construction contracts for his clients. He frequently lectures industry groups and bar associations on construction law topics and is the legal columnist for two specialty trade publications, Plumbing Engineer and PHC News. Steve is also an author of the New Jersey Construction Q&A chapter of Practical Law, and the New Jersey chapter of CPI LienLaw Online.

About Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP

Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis is a multi-practice law firm serving local, regional and national clients. As one of New Jersey's leading law firms, the firm brings diverse and comprehensive expertise to the representation of both businesses and individuals. For over 100 years, the firm has earned the trust and loyalty of clients by providing sophisticated, creative and cost-effective representation through collaborative fsbdt teamwork, proactive legal strategies, attention to detail and relationship-oriented service.

Event Synopsis:

Construction is inherently risky. Each project comes with unique set of challenges that if not handled properly can disrupt and derail the project. The task of an effective construction risk management plan is the prevention or reduction of losses caused by exposure to these risks. To be able to do this, it is important to properly identify these risks and potential hazards and then develop measures to control and manage the risks.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will discuss the common risks present in a construction project. They will provide guidance in developing an effective risk management plan and process to control potential and residual risks.

Key topics include:

·         Types of Construction-Related Risks

·         Risk Assessment & Management Process

·         Identifying and Managing Schedule Risks

o    Potential Schedule-related Risks

o    Addressing General Duration Uncertainty

o    Application of Monte Carlo Simulations

o    Network Logic Risks and Schedule Sequencing

o    Prospective Analysis of Project Changes with Respect to Time Extensions

·         Contract Terms Designed to Limit or Mitigate Risks

o    Indemnification

o    Insurance

o    Surety Bonds

o    Waivers of Subrogation

o    Dispute Resolution

·         Contract Terms Relating to Damages

o    Liquidated and Consequential Damages,

o    "No Damage for Delay"

o    Right to Withhold Payment

o    Warranties

o    Form and Assignment of Subcontracts

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:Steven Nudelman, Construction
Industry:Event
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Knowledge Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share