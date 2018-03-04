News By Tag
Bull City Madness Basketball Tournament Announced
First annual tournament will be held April 14 at Long Meadow Park
Bull City Madness is a 3v3 basketball tournament that celebrates the Triangle's
basketball culture. The goal of the event is to not only bring people together, but to also give back to the community, and inspire people to care for the city in holistic ways.
Bull City Madness supports a cross-section of Durham-based nonprofits who are making a difference in our community. The tournament is sponsored by DurhamCares and all proceeds will go to nine additional nonprofits in Durham. The beneficiaries for this year's tournament fsbdt are NBN Sports, Urban Hope, Helius Foundation, Child Evangelism Fellowship, Partners for Youth Opportunity, Housing for New Hope, H.E.A.R.T.S., StepUp Durham and DurhamCares.
"We want to not only highlight the history of basketball in the area, but uplift the community at the same time," says Reynolds Chapman, Executive Director of DurhamCares. "Our goal is to become a yearly event in the Triangle that brings basketball lovers from all walks of life together."
The teams are co-ed and the tournament is open to ages 14 and up. Participation in the tournament will be $65 per team. Winners of the tournament will receive a $400 cash prize and a $600 donation to a charity of their choice.
Sponsorships for the event are available. For more information on sponsoring or to sign up, please visit www.bullcitymadness.com.
