Industry News





Mrs. Meena Singh has been awarded 'L.M.ESHWAR BORN TO EDUCATE'

 
 
Director ma'am pic1-PR
JAIPUR, India - March 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Director Academics,St. Edmund's school Jawahar Nagar, Mrs. Meena Singh has been awarded 'L.M.ESHWAR BORN TO EDUCATE' award by L.M.ESHWAR FOUNDATION at Mahima Panorama, Jagatpura on the occasion of International Women's Day.

It was a moment of great pride and joy for whole of the EDMUND'S family at the felicitation ceremony.

Our school prepares students to understand, contribute to & succeed in a rapidly changing society & thus make the world a better & more fast place.

Our vision aligns with shifts in global economy, society and environment which animate our mission & our values. Creativity fsbdt innovation and a desire to challenge the status quo, both in what teach and in the intellectual ambitions of the school itself. We at St. Edmund's offer a conducive learning opportunity with committed teaching faculty under the set pattern of the hierarchy of management.
St.Edmund's school always strive its best to foster learning with all the perfections.
For further details log on to https://www.edmunds.ac.in/

