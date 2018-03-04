 
March 2018
Simply the Best Award Winners Announced!

"Simply the Best Awards" is an International Awards Contest that honours the individuals and organizations that are contributing positive solutions "for the betterment of our planet" in the realm of the environment, animal welfare and the arts.
 
 
TORONTO - March 8, 2018 - PRLog -- We recognize the visionaries, mavericks and hard working people who are making a difference, step by step, sometimes against great obstacles. We want to salute these heroes; the dreamers who put their ideas into action.

This years (2017) winners are:

1.What is the best feature film that is a positive influence on the planet?

Paddington 2

2.What actor/actress used their celebrity to make a great positive stand for the planet?

 Leonardo DiCaprio

3.Who was the best musical celebrity who made a difference for the planet? 

Willie Nelson 

4.Best company which is helping with cleaner water solutions. 

Marine Conservation fsbdt Institute  

5.Best documentary that had a positive impact on the planet: 

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power  

6.Best animal welfare organization that made a difference? 

Humane Society International 

7.What company is helping the most for recycling waste? 

Tom Szaky's, TerraCycle 

8. Best environmental organization that made a great impact on the planet. Greenpeace International 

9.Best company to create &/or practice cleaner energy solutions. 

Vertical Harvest  of Jackson Hole

10.Best entrepreneur who has put his actions to positive use? 

Richard Branson

Please check out our winners - their contributions to the arts, animal welfare and environmental concerns are top notch! We welcome researchers, fundraisers and sponsors to become involved in next year's award show. Interested parties please contact us through our website.

SIMPLY THE BEST AWARDS

http://www.simplythebestawards.com

https://twitter.com/STBAwards

Diana Williamson
Source:Simply the Best Awards
