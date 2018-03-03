 
Industry News





Rook Coffee's newly certified Q Graders

 
 
Mike (left) & Alex (right) cupping at Rook's Roastery in Long Branch
Mike (left) & Alex (right) cupping at Rook's Roastery in Long Branch
LONG BRANCH, N.J. - March 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Rook Coffee is proud to announce that Head of Production, Alex Bahamonde, and Online & Quality Control Manager, Mike Ward, are now certified Q Graders.

The Rook Coffee Team is excited to have two Q Graders on staff which further demonstrates the company's dedication to seeking and offering the highest quality coffees available. Their skills will be incredibly important as the company adds new retail locations and expands into the wholesale market.

"As we continue to grow Rook, our commitment to quality and consistency remains paramount. Having two certified Q Graders on our team is just a portion of vast measures we are taking to achieve the highest quality standards across the company," explains Rook's Co-Founder Shawn Kingsley.

Bahamonde has been with Rook Coffee since 2014, making his way to management and then production. He is now Head Roaster and leads coffee and cold brew production at the company.

Ward began his journey with Rook in 2012. Growing from store management into production, Ward has gained experience in almost every facet of the company. He now manages Rook Coffee's online store (rookcoffee.com) and oversees quality control at the company.

About fsbdt Rook Coffee

Established in January 2010, Rook Coffee is a specialty coffee company complete with multiple coffee shops, a roastery, cold coffee brewery and an online store. Rook's coffee bar experience involves exceptional product and over-the-top customer service. Using the finest quality coffees from all over the world, every cup of coffee is custom made to order. Learn more by visiting rookcoffee.com.

