March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543


OuiStart Brings Fifty Recognized Biotech Professionals to the South of France

San Diego-based French American Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the South of France Region, has assembled a team of business delegates to visit France in March 2018
 
 
SAN DIEGO - March 8, 2018 - PRLog -- OuiStart (The San Diego French American Chamber of Commerce – SDFACC) is proud to announce the upcoming business delegation composed of 50 highly skilled professionals, high level executives, and entrepreneurs of the Life Science industry that will visit the South of France Region from March 14 to March 16, 2018.

This delegation orchestrated by the San Diego OuiStart team, has organized, in collaboration with the South of France Region, a program equipped with prestigious professionals, ahead of the Bio Europe conference 2018 (https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/bioeurope-spring/), a 4 day trip during which 21 San Diego and Japanese companies will be introduced to the South of France Life science ecosystem.

OuiStart will offer to those 50 individuals the opportunity to meet with 32 companies in France on a per request basis and more than 100 business-to-business meetings have been organized to foster collaboration between the Biotech world of San Diego, Japan and the South of France.

"This is a very rich program that will foster transatlantic collaboration, with large networking events taking place in the cities of Nice and Marseille," says Gilles Bonkoski, Executive Director of OuiStart / SDFACC (http://www.france-sandiego.org/). "Numerous elected officials will reinforce the desire from local government officials to strengthen economic collaboration between the South of France Region and San Diego businesses and universities".

Other scheduled meetings during fsbdt the program will include a visit to the Institute of Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology, which will showcase the French Biotech know-how and technology. Additionally, workshops will be hosted throughout the two days covering all the best practices to establish a business in France.

"In collaboration with Biocom, this is the largest Biotech delegation ever brought to the South of France region," says  Christophe Fremont, President of the Board of OuiStart / SDFACC. "We are proud to see OuiStart / SDFACC as a cornerstone of such a synergetic initiative for both regions.  It reinforces OuiStart as the preferred organization for economic exchanges and business partnerships between France and South California."
Source:OuiStart
