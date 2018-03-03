News By Tag
OuiStart Brings Fifty Recognized Biotech Professionals to the South of France
San Diego-based French American Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the South of France Region, has assembled a team of business delegates to visit France in March 2018
This delegation orchestrated by the San Diego OuiStart team, has organized, in collaboration with the South of France Region, a program equipped with prestigious professionals, ahead of the Bio Europe conference 2018 (https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/
OuiStart will offer to those 50 individuals the opportunity to meet with 32 companies in France on a per request basis and more than 100 business-to-
"This is a very rich program that will foster transatlantic collaboration, with large networking events taking place in the cities of Nice and Marseille," says Gilles Bonkoski, Executive Director of OuiStart / SDFACC (http://www.france-
Other scheduled meetings during fsbdt the program will include a visit to the Institute of Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology, which will showcase the French Biotech know-how and technology. Additionally, workshops will be hosted throughout the two days covering all the best practices to establish a business in France.
"In collaboration with Biocom, this is the largest Biotech delegation ever brought to the South of France region," says Christophe Fremont, President of the Board of OuiStart / SDFACC. "We are proud to see OuiStart / SDFACC as a cornerstone of such a synergetic initiative for both regions. It reinforces OuiStart as the preferred organization for economic exchanges and business partnerships between France and South California."
