NATERA Hemp Protein Powder 369, Breakthrough Plant Based Supplement launched by VITA ACTIVATE

-- Vita Activate is pleased to announce the launch of NATERA hemp Protein 369. This is new formulated hemp protein that enhances the absorption of protein in the human body.As you know hemp protein powder is one of the cleanest, most whole food sources of protein powder you can use in any of your recipes. Made of only includes raw, whole milled hemp seeds, it retains all of the essential fatty acids found in hemp and contains no other ingredients, such as highly processed fillers. Hemp protein is also very versatile in the kitchen, health benefits aside.It's well-known for being high in amino acids, which makes it a complete protein source, but it's also fiber-rich, so it can be used in multiple ways and recipes aside from smoothies. Great for athletes, vetetarians or any body who wants to have a healthy diet.HempOmega is a scientific breakthrough in NATERA hemp protein 369. HempOmega is a homogenous powder created from microencapsulated, 100% Canadian hemp seed oil. It is a high-quality and sustainable omega fatty acid alternative ingredient. Due to its unique powder format, it solves the formulation challenge manufacturers face when trying to add oil to existing products and has proven to increase the bioavailability of omega fatty acids. HempOmega is the first born in a generation of plant-based bioactive ingredients that NATERA is expanding uponOf course hemp protein is the best grain-free, gluten-free protein powder for smoothies but don't limit the almighty hemp seed to smoothies alone. Check out all the ways this economical, delicious, and healthful protein powder can be used in your plant-based kitchen and try out some of the recipe ideas below to see which ones you enjoy the most.369 hemp protein powder has been registered with Health Canada as a natural product, with the following approved health claims:1) A source of protein that helps build and repair body tissues;2) Source of amino acids involved in muscle protein synthesis;3) Assists in the building of lean muscle;4) An adaptogen to help maintain a healthy immune system; and5) Supportive therapy for the promotion of healthy glucose levels.Hemp protein is rich in healthy fatty acid. It is also able to protect you from several chronic diseases. The healthy fats help to strengthen your cells, hair and skin. The amino acids in hemp protein are easily digestible. Other sources of protein may coat your intestine with black sludge; leading to reduction in amino acid absorption. This is never the case with hemp protein.Proteins are generally known as body builders. They are also known to help in boosting the immune system. Since hemp proteins provides the cleanest source of protein you can ever come by out there, it becomes the best source of protein you can trust to boost your immune system. It does not contain any chemical or sweetener, which may hamper the immune system. It is completely natural and does not contain any form of preservative.Hemp protein is a good source of food. It contains GLA and is very helpful for those who want to burn excess fat. It ensures the excess fat is lost forever. Several other weight loss programs require a strict adherence to a particular diet plan. This is never the case when you consume hemp protein.Hemp fsbdt protein contains Omega 3 and Omega 6 Essential Fatty Acids. It contains branched amino acid and it is very rich in fiber. The fiber content ensures you do not get hungry quickly after consuming hemp protein. This promotes its weight loss capability. The amino acids in hemp protein is easily digested and absorbed by the intestine. This makes the essential amino acids available where and when they are needed by the body.Hemp protein is the best choice of protein for body builders. Other sources of protein may also be used for this purpose, but they tend to cause intestinal toxemia. This is never the case with hemp protein. It adapts with your system quite alright without leading to any intestinal disturbance. Hemp protein also ensures easy absorption of the essential amino acids into your cells and muscles and makes it easier for you to enlarge the muscles.VITA ACTIVATE stands for two very important aspects in life that is lifestyle and mindset. Vitality is one's life, life force, youth and the ability to live. The company simply helps you to ensure that your vitality is activated through healthy life choices thus the name Vita Activate. Vita Activate simply provides ways in which you can enhance your overall fitness and health. The company does this by producing natural beauty, health and fitness products. It also re-launches products from other companies with the sole aim of promoting a healthy lifestyle to everyone least we forget how important our health is.