"PWC Departing" Video Debuts on America's Boating Channel
United States Power Squadrons'® (USPS) Digital Media Library (DML) Is Now America's Boating Channel™
The new "PWC Departing (https://youtu.be/
Viewers will also learn how to depart from a shoreline without damaging the propulsion unit.
Also featured are tips for dealing with environmental factors including wind and current.
The "PWC Departing"video is the first episode of a six-part series on PWC operations, and is also being distributed by America's Boating Channel through popular social media including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
America's Boating Channel will launch a new title each week through April, as most Americans prepare for the 2018 recreational boating season. All video programming on the channel is fsbdt offered at no charge.
###
America's Boating Channel is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The United States Power Squadrons is the premier boating organization dedicated to "Safe Boating through Education" since 1914. USPS is America's Boating Club® for boaters, by boaters.
America's Boating Channel has as its partner BoatUS and is cosponsored by Discover Boating with a contribution from Weems & Plath.
As an America's Boating Channel Partner, the Boat Owners Association of the United States (BoatUS) has been looking after the interests of recreational boaters since its founding in 1966.
BoatUs is the nation's largest organization of recreational boat owners, with over half a million dues-paying members.
BoatUS provides a diverse offering of marine services for the recreational boater.
As an America's Boating Channel Sponsor, Discover Boating is a public awareness effort managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) on behalf of the North American recreational boating industry.
Discover Boating programs focus on increasing participation and creating interest in recreational boating by demonstrating the benefits, affordability, and accessibility of the boating lifestyle.
As an America's Boating Channel Contributor, Weems & Plath offers the SOS Distress Light, an LED visual distress signal device that meets US Coast Guard requirements to replace traditional pyrotechnic flares.
America's Boating Channel Website: americasboatingchannel.com (http://www.americasboatingchannel.com)
United States Power Squadrons Website: americasboatingclub.org (http://www.USPS.org)
U.S. Coast Guard Website: uscgboating.org (http://www.uscgboating.org)
BoatUS Website: boatus.com (http://www.boatus.com)
Discover Boating Website: discoverboating.com (http://www.discoverboating.com)
Weems & Plath Website: weems-plath.com (http://www.weems-
