 
News By Tag
* Serviced Apartment
* Furnished Apartment
* Temporary Housing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sacramento
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543

Sacramento Corporate Housing Leader Key Housing Connections Announces Featured Apartment Community

Key Housing, one of Sacramento's top-rated corporate housing websites, announces its featured property for the month. Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes are located in one of Sacramento's nicest downtown neighborhoods.
 
 
Entertain or Just Relax in Your New Gourmet Kitchen..! Welcome Home..!
Entertain or Just Relax in Your New Gourmet Kitchen..! Welcome Home..!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Serviced Apartment
Furnished Apartment
Temporary Housing

Industry:
Government

Location:
Sacramento - California - US

Subject:
Features

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - March 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Key Housing Connections Inc., is proud to announce Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes as their featured property in Sacramento. The community is located perfectly in downtown Sacramento. It is within walking distance of Historic Old Town Sacramento, and the bustling State Capital. The wonderful Sierra Nevada Mountains, Lake Tahoe, Napa wine country and the San Francisco Bay Area are perfect for day trips. Enjoy everything that this beautiful property has to offer.

Your new downtown apartment home is just blocks from the new Sacramento King's Golden One Arena. Each home Features designer stainless steel appliance packages, washers and dryers in every home, walk-in closets, custom wood flooring, and granite counter top. Accent walls and private balconies are also available.

"This is the perfect location to live, work & play," explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "By featuring Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes, we are drawing attention to their top quality amenities and their fantastic location, a short distance to work, restaurants, shopping and entertainment."

Tips on Finding Short Term Rentals in Sacramento:

Key Housing is a recognized expert in the corporate housing industry. And, unlike the large national chains is based in fsbdt California. Not surprisingly, the company can provide many informative tips for seekers of corporate housing and short term rentals. Among the most important is to "start early," if possible, a few months in advance. Secondarily, because the rental rates are high in California, it is important to have a reasonable expectation of the cost of living. Finally, the company offers a unique service: an interested party can fill out a form on the website, and Key Housing will research a selection of available short-term units. It's like having your very own concierge to do the hard work of looking for that hard-to-find Sacramento apartment rental!

About Key Housing

Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and corporate rentals in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Jose as well as smaller cities like San Mateo, Pasadena and Walnut Creek. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and furnished apartments in places like San Francisco, Redwood City, Santa Monica, Newport Beach and just about every city in California. Whether it's serviced apartments or a furnished rental, just search, click or call today!

Key Housing

(800) 989-0410

To browse available furnished apartment rentals in Sacramento, please visit: http://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?location=Sacramento

Contact
Media Relations
***@keyhousing.com
End
Source:Key Housing Connections Inc.
Email:***@keyhousing.com
Posted By:***@keyhousing.com Email Verified
Tags:Serviced Apartment, Furnished Apartment, Temporary Housing
Industry:Government
Location:Sacramento - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Key Housing Connections PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share