Sacramento Corporate Housing Leader Key Housing Connections Announces Featured Apartment Community
Key Housing, one of Sacramento's top-rated corporate housing websites, announces its featured property for the month. Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes are located in one of Sacramento's nicest downtown neighborhoods.
Your new downtown apartment home is just blocks from the new Sacramento King's Golden One Arena. Each home Features designer stainless steel appliance packages, washers and dryers in every home, walk-in closets, custom wood flooring, and granite counter top. Accent walls and private balconies are also available.
"This is the perfect location to live, work & play," explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "By featuring Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes, we are drawing attention to their top quality amenities and their fantastic location, a short distance to work, restaurants, shopping and entertainment."
Tips on Finding Short Term Rentals in Sacramento:
Key Housing is a recognized expert in the corporate housing industry. And, unlike the large national chains is based in fsbdt California. Not surprisingly, the company can provide many informative tips for seekers of corporate housing and short term rentals. Among the most important is to "start early," if possible, a few months in advance. Secondarily, because the rental rates are high in California, it is important to have a reasonable expectation of the cost of living. Finally, the company offers a unique service: an interested party can fill out a form on the website, and Key Housing will research a selection of available short-term units. It's like having your very own concierge to do the hard work of looking for that hard-to-find Sacramento apartment rental!
About Key Housing
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and corporate rentals in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Jose as well as smaller cities like San Mateo, Pasadena and Walnut Creek. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and furnished apartments in places like San Francisco, Redwood City, Santa Monica, Newport Beach and just about every city in California. Whether it's serviced apartments or a furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
Key Housing
(800) 989-0410
To browse available furnished apartment rentals in Sacramento, please visit: http://www.keyhousing.com/
Contact
Media Relations
***@keyhousing.com
