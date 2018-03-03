News By Tag
Sports Medica Announce Flash Sale for Award-Winning Tweezers
The slant tip tweezers have received more than 20 5* reviews across Amazon platforms. One customer's review included the following statement: "I bought these tweezers after reading the reviews and how well the tweezers have been described. They (sic) totally live up to fsbdt their reputation and are excellent"
The flash sale begins on 9th March 2018 and will continue until 23.59 on 12th March 2018. Coupons and manufacturer promotions are expected to run with discounts of up to 75%. The number of slant tip tweezers to be included in this flash sale is unknown, and quantities are in limited supply.
The range of tweezers that Sports Medica offer are available exclusively on Amazon marketplaces. These marketplaces can be accessed via the following web addresses:
UK Store - http://www.amazon.co.uk/
USA Store - http://www.amazon.com/
Contact
Sports Medica Limited
***@sports-medica.com
