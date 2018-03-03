 
Industry News





Sports Medica Announce Flash Sale for Award-Winning Tweezers

 
LONDON - March 8, 2018 - PRLog -- The team at Sports Medica are pleased to announce a flash sale for their slant tip tweezers. Sports Medica's tweezers have been winners of multiple 'Amazon's Choice' badges in the UK, most notably for "stainless steel tweezers" and "best tweezers for eyebrows."

The slant tip tweezers have received more than 20 5* reviews across Amazon platforms. One customer's review included the following statement: "I bought these tweezers after reading the reviews and how well the tweezers have been described. They (sic) totally live up to fsbdt their reputation and are excellent"

The flash sale begins on 9th March 2018 and will continue until 23.59 on 12th March 2018. Coupons and manufacturer promotions are expected to run with discounts of up to 75%. The number of slant tip tweezers to be included in this flash sale is unknown, and quantities are in limited supply.

The range of tweezers that Sports Medica offer are available exclusively on Amazon marketplaces. These marketplaces can be accessed via the following web addresses:

UK Store - http://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B079G21KGR

USA Store - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B075VRFSKR

Contact
Sports Medica Limited
***@sports-medica.com
Email Verified
Beauty, Amazon, Tweezers
Beauty
London City - London, Greater - England
Deals
