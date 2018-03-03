 
Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543

Linda Dalton Pottery sponsors the Little Book Shoppe in Carthage NC

Linda and Jim Dalton provided a book sponsorship of 250 titles to the Little Book Shoppe in Carthage, North Carolina.
 
 
Linda Dalton of Linda Dalton Pottery
Linda Dalton of Linda Dalton Pottery
 
CARTHAGE, N.C. - March 8, 2018 - PRLog -- The Little Book Shoppe was benefacted more than 250 books from Linda and Jim Dalton of Dalton Pottery Monday 5 March 2018. Titles include works written by Tom Clancy, Harold Coyle, Clive Cussler, Dorothy Dunnett, Sue Grafton, W.E.B. Griffon, Tom Hillerman, Margaret Maron, among others. Ms. Quesinberry, CEO | Proprietor of the Little Book Shoppe, feels honored to have received such a generous gift from Dalton Pottery and she extends a warm and sincere, "Thank you!"

About Dalton Pottery:

Linda and Jim Dalton are a husband and wife team of ceramic artists who create high-end art at their studio that is both fsbdt functional and decorative and is just North of Pinehurst North Carolina. Linda began taking classes in Charlotte in 1996 and in 2006, Jim and Linda moved to Moore County where they built a pottery workshop and showroom that is set amidst a pastoral atmosphere of tall trees, wildlife, and wildflowers. Avid gardeners, the Daltons grow organic vegetables and they propagate ferns and flowering shrubs. Their ceramic works are exceptional and detailed. The Daltons are well-known for horse hair ceramics, which are simply breath-taking.

The Daltons join a formative list of artists, craftspeople and entertainers who support the Little Book Shoppe in Carthage, NC as a budding art, books, entertainment and gift store. Eventually, Ms. Quesinberry as Proprietor, hopes to include Linda Dalton Pottery at the Little Book Shoppe for guests who continue to arrive from as far away as Raleigh, Goldsboro, and beyond.
___________
If you'd like to become a sponsor or benefactor of the Little Book Shoppe in Carthage, NC feel free to reach out to ceo@carthagebookstore.com. Visit the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/littlebookshoppeincarthage

