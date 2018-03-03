News By Tag
Pai Hospital Presents "Intrauterine Growth Restriction"
Pai Hospital Vasco is one of the most trusted and oldest hospital in Goa which offers a vast list of treatment of diseases like breast cancer, intrauterine growth restriction, female infertility, male infertility and many more. Pai hospital has the most experienced and qualified doctors and staff to stand out hospitality.
India has the rate of one fifth live birth and a quarter more than neonatal deaths. Over the decade the ratio of neonatal deaths reduces by 33% from 2003 to 2013. India is at the top of neonatal death because of the unawareness and medical care of intrauterine growth restriction.
Intrauterine growth restriction is the slow growth rate of the fetus in the mother's womb at the time of pregnancy. It often happens due to the lack of oxygen and poor nutrition supply to the fetus. In mother's womb, placenta is fsbdt the bridge between the fetus and mother's uterus. The placenta is the main contributor of energy for the fetus, it supplies oxygen and glucose, which transforms into energy which helps with the baby to grow normally. It is very important that placenta works normally for better growth of the fetus.
