 
News By Tag
* Infertility Treatment In Goa
* Infertility Treatment Goa
* Ivf Specialist In Goa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vasco Da Gama
  Goa
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543


Pai Hospital Presents "Intrauterine Growth Restriction"

 
 
images
images
 
VASCO DA GAMA, India - March 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Pai Hospital presents the treatment of intrauterine growth restriction also known as fetus growth restriction or low birth weight. Intrauterine is a major problem which affects 0.75 million neonatal deaths in India making it the highest for any country in the world.

Pai Hospital Vasco is one of the most trusted and oldest hospital in Goa which offers a vast list of treatment of diseases like breast cancer, intrauterine growth restriction, female infertility, male infertility and many more. Pai hospital has the most experienced and qualified doctors and staff to stand out hospitality.

India has the rate of one fifth live birth and a quarter more than neonatal deaths. Over the decade the ratio of neonatal deaths reduces by 33% from 2003 to 2013. India is at the top of neonatal death because of the unawareness and medical care of intrauterine growth restriction.

Intrauterine growth restriction is the slow growth rate of the fetus in the mother's womb at the time of pregnancy. It often happens due to the lack of oxygen and poor nutrition supply to the fetus. In mother's womb, placenta is fsbdt the bridge between the fetus and mother's uterus. The placenta is the main contributor of energy for the fetus, it supplies oxygen and glucose, which transforms into energy which helps with the baby to grow normally. It is very important that placenta works normally for better growth of the fetus.

For any queries regarding intrauterine growth restriction feel free to call at 07798973345, 0832-2513641, 0832-2511899 or visit us at: http://www.paihospitalvasco.com/

About the company:

Pai Hospital (http://www.paihospitalvasco.com/)came into inception in the year 1985, They specialize in providing advanced IVF treatment and  offer all gynec facilities like pregnancy care, surgeries for the diseases related to all age group women.They expertise in providing best key hole surgeries/ laparoscopy at affordable rates. Over these past 30 years, Pai Hospital has given very devoted and efficient service and has developed a long list of satisfied patients and completed families throughout Panjim,Margoa and other regions of Goa.

Contact
Pai Hospital
***@yahoo.com
7798973345
End
Source:
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Infertility Treatment In Goa, Infertility Treatment Goa, Ivf Specialist In Goa
Industry:Health
Location:Vasco Da Gama - Goa - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share