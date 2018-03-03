News By Tag
CoreValue and TEQQED Sign Collaboration Agreement
The companies will cooperate to capture opportunities presented by a modern digital economy, with the aim to enhance CoreValue's brand exposure, accelerate market position, and manage customer experience at scale.
Igor Kruglyak, President and CEO of CoreValue says of the agreement,
"I believe this partnership will play an important role for the future development of the company and strengthen our position as a trusted technology vendor. Partnering with TEQQED is an opportunity for us to extend our reach to new clients in the EU. By combining our expertise in service operations, we can deliver better value for our clients."
This alliance opens significant possibilities for the company to create a unique value proposition for businesses on European market. fsbdt It reflects CoreValue's continuous growth and will bring the company in the position to demonstrate our service offering for this strategic area.
Tim de Vries, Managing Director, TEQQED notes,
"With the increase in demand for skilled Salesforce specialists on the Dutch market, a partnership with one of the most successful companies specializing in Salesforce seemed a logical next step. CoreValue is one of the leading companies in Salesforce development and consultancy in Europe. Partnering with them will enable us to serve even more ambitious companies and brands."
The partnership will enable CoreValue to gain a foothold on not only the Dutch but the entire Western European market.
The companies will also align their efforts in presenting CoreValue at the Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam in April 2018 to provide the best combination of local and global IT services to organizations.
