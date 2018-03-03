 
Petwell sponsors inspirational medical assistance dog

 
 
GUERNSEY, England - March 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Petwell, the premier supplier of pet medicine, food and supplements online, have kicked off 2018 by sponsoring a medical assistance dog named Ted, who has saved his owner's life on many occasions

While Petwell has, in the past, sponsored established charities, it was a heartfelt email from Jonathan Sheldon that tugged at the team's heart strings.

Petwell MD, Ollie Robilliard says

"Jonathan's story of how he became dangerously ill with Addisons Disease following a bout of chicken pox as an adult, and how Ted has become his "gift from the Gods" is inspirational and we are proud to help such a worthy cause"

Ted, a Black Russian Terrier, has been trained to detect changes in Jonathan's cortisol levels

"Literally within a couple of months of starting training, as a 7 months old puppy he saved my life for the first time, waking me in the middle of the night."

Jonathan continues

"Since then he has gone on to avert many more crises and his training has advanced further than I could have possibly have dreamed of."

Petwell looks forward to sharing more about Ted's training, fsbdt Jonathan's fundraising and their other activities throughout 2018 via their blog and on their social media channels.

As Ollie points out

"We know how important support animals are to those who rely on them and, therefore, are very keen to raise awareness of how much they can help their owners in every way.

We feel that sharing the story about this amazing dog and how he has changed the lives of those around him will help achieve that goal. We hope our customers and readers are inspired by Ted as much as we were when we first heard about him!"

Notes for Editors
Petwell, the trading name of Medicines 2 You, is one of the UK's fastest growing online providers of pet medicines, food & accessories. You can find out more from their website at www.petwell.co.uk or by emailing Kate Lister, Communications Manager, at katelister@hotmail.com

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Petwell.co.uk/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Petwell

Jonathan's GoFundMe page - https://www.gofundme.com/medicalassistance-dog-for-jonathan

