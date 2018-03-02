News By Tag
Celebrating 8 Years of Making a Difference and Impacting Lives – Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8AM
AIDS Walk South Dallas names Trenton Johnson, Mr. Black Trans International 2017 as Community Ambassador
The selection of Trenton Johnson, a black trans man of faith currently serving as Black Trans Advocacy's Mr. Black Trans International;
In their 8th year, AWSD continues to bring awareness of HIV and raise funds to support the programs and services of AIDS Walk South Dallas, Inc. making sure men, women and children are being served compassionately and effectively all year round.
To register for AWSD, please visit https://awsd2018.eventbrite.com
AIDS Walk South Dallas 2018 Kick-Off Party on Thursday, March 15, 2015 at 6:00PM hosted by Street's Fine Chicken at 3857 Cedar Springs Road in Dallas. $20 suggested donation encouraged
For more information about AIDS Walk South Dallas, visit www.aidswalksouthdallas.com. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are still available.
Auntjuan M. Wiley
***@aidswalksouthdallas.com
