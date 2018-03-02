 
News By Tag
* Philanthropy
* Fundraising
* Charity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

Celebrating 8 Years of Making a Difference and Impacting Lives – Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8AM

AIDS Walk South Dallas names Trenton Johnson, Mr. Black Trans International 2017 as Community Ambassador
 
 
AWSD 2018 Kickoff
AWSD 2018 Kickoff
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Philanthropy
Fundraising
Charity

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

DALLAS - March 7, 2018 - PRLog -- With only 17 days from the starting line, AIDS Walk South Dallas is working around the clock to guarantee a successful family friendly eventas well as gain exposure and excitement about this remarkable opportunity once again.  For the 8th year in a row, AWSD will take place on Saturday, March 24, 2018 (rain or shine) at the historical Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Dallas, TX.

The selection of Trenton Johnson, a black trans man of faith currently serving as Black Trans Advocacy's Mr. Black Trans International; as the Community Ambassador reinforces our goal as an organization to always exemplify inclusion, diversity and show what real community looks like as we endeavor to "End AIDS Together", said, Auntjuan Wiley, AWSD Event Chair.  "With over 17, 000 people living with HIV in Dallas County, this is not just a walk for the cause; this is about CHANGE fsbdt in our community", said Auntjuan Wiley, AWSD Event Chair.

In their 8th year, AWSD continues to bring awareness of HIV and raise funds to support the programs and services of AIDS Walk South Dallas, Inc. making sure men, women and children are being served compassionately and effectively all year round.

To register for AWSD, please visit https://awsd2018.eventbrite.com

AIDS Walk South Dallas 2018 Kick-Off Party on Thursday, March 15, 2015 at 6:00PM hosted by Street's Fine Chicken at 3857 Cedar Springs Road in Dallas. $20 suggested donation encouraged

For more information about AIDS Walk South Dallas, visit www.aidswalksouthdallas.com. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are still available.

Contact
Auntjuan M. Wiley
***@aidswalksouthdallas.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aidswalksouthdallas.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AIDS Walk South Dallas PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share