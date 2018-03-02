News By Tag
Ideal times to arrive at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition, and more traffic tips
"The best time to arrive is always right after The Youth Fair opens for the day," said Richard Daker, director of security and loss prevention at The Youth Fair.
To be specific, Daker added, "It's ideal to arrive early at The Youth Fair on the weekday afternoons it opens at 3 p.m., or come after 7 p.m., to avoid peak traffic. On weekends and during Spring Break Week, when the Youth Fair opens daily at noon, it's best to arrive before 4 p.m. or after 9 p.m."
"People who want to come in early to ride the rides, eat the food and enjoy the shows, especially families with small children and seniors, will enjoy coming earlier in the day," Daker said.
Parking lots open 1-1/2 hours before the Youth Fair & Exposition opens its Main Gate for the day. Drivers may enter Tamiami Park at the following four convenient locations:
• SW 112th Avenue and Coral Way
• SW 114th Avenue and Coral Way
• SW 117th Avenue and SW 22nd Street
• SW 117th Avenue and SW 21st Street
Daker's traffic tip: "Park on the west side of Tamiami Park by using the two entrances off Southwest 117th Avenue, take one of our parking trams to and from the Fairgrounds, and on your way home get quickly back out onto the Florida Turnpike."
"With all the Miami-Dade Police traffic officers and our parking attendants and cashiers in place, I believe it will be a very positive experience for guests coming to The Youth Fair," Daker said.
In his previous 29-year career as a sergeant for the Miami-Dade Police Special Events Unit, Daker oversaw traffic control at large events, including Super Bowls, World Series games, Orange Bowls, Dolphins' games and The Youth Fair. His expertise has been invaluable in helping The Youth Fair make enhancements that include improved traffic patterns, expedited parking and new parking-lot trams that will run continuously.
Drivers arriving at the Fairgrounds will be offered a range of parking options, including free parking for vehicles displaying certified disability permits and fee-based preferred parking for those wanting to park close to the Main Gate.
The Youth Fair will charge $10 to park at Tamiami Park as part of an effort to expand and grow its College Scholarship Fund. Discounted parking passes are available online at http://www.thefair.me/
The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition fsbdt (The Youth Fair) is the largest charity event in South Florida. The not-for-profit association is dedicated to promoting education and agriculture while showcasing and rewarding youth achievement and providing quality family entertainment, all without taxpayer dollars. The annual Youth Fair exhibits more than 63,000 student projects to nearly 600,000 Youth Fair guests and, in 2017, awarded more than $530,000 in college scholarships, cash premiums and awards to students. To date, The Youth Fair has presented well over $11 million to the Miami-Dade community. The Youth Fair was a finalist for Community Outreach in the 2018 Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce's Top Entrepreneurial Awards. It received the 2016 Trustee of the Year award from the South Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and was a finalist for the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce 2016 Diamond Award for Large Non-Profit. It was recognized in 2015 as the Leisure & Entertainment Services Firm of the Year by the Latin Builder's Association, the Non-Profit Organization of the Year by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and was the Diamond Award Winner for Outstanding Hospitality Entity by the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. The Fair Exposition Center, which is the second largest convention center in Miami-Dade County, hosts an additional 70 community events each year. Visit http://www.thefair.me/
Media Contact
Melissa Lichtenheld
Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications
mlichtenheld@
305-372-1234
