Sheridan Livery Announces Grand Opening Party For Their Wine Bar & Shop
Enjoy wine with appetizer pairings on Saturday, April 14 from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.
"We are excited to share our wine on tap as well as hand selected wines from all over the world. Our list is a beautiful variety from California, Italy, France, South Africa, and even our local Virginia wine. We've been perfecting our service and we are ready to share with everyone, so why not have a party!?" said Deborah Goglia, Food & Beverage/Event Director.
Wine on tap is something brand new to the Shenandoah Valley. In fact, the Sheridan's wine on tap bar is the first in the Valley, and one of the few in the East Coast. To complement their impressive selection of over 100 wines by the bottle, they will be offering privately led fsbdt wine tastings, pairings, and the option to purchase wine by the bottle or case to take home and enjoy.
The Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant announced the opening of its new wine bar on March 15, 2018 featuring a selection of 100+ wines by the bottle, and wine on tap boasting six different wines. This property is managed by Taylor Hospitality - An Up to Par Management Company.
You can find more information about business hours, menus, reservations, and history on their website: http://sheridanliveryinn.com
About Taylor Hospitality
Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently, Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. Taylor Hospitality is an Up to Par Management company.
More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at taylorhospitality.com
Contact
Taylor Hospitality
***@uptoparmanagement.com
