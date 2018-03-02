By authors Paula Brown Stafford and Lisa T. Grimes of Habergeon

-- Saint Mary's School is pleased to invite the community to the launch ofwith authors Paula Brown Stafford and Lisa T. Grimes, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at 6:30 p.m., in Smedes Hall at Saint Mary's School, located at 900 Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. The event features a reception, book signing, and remarks from the authors, as they share highlights from their book and offer insights from their 30 years of experience as professional women.In their new book, Stafford and Grimes, two well-known, Triangle-area female executives, offer career wisdom for working women, and insights to the men working with women. Their company, Habergeon, offers executive solutions, coaching and mentoring, and speaking engagements.The book launch event is an extension of Saint Mary's School's Career Day activities throughout the month of March.With more than 30 years of experience in biopharmaceutical services and consulting,helped build the contract research organization (CRO) industry and the preeminent fsbdt CRO in the industry, Quintiles. Her career at Quintiles culminated in serving for five years as president of clinical development, Quintiles largest business segment. She is currently managing director of Habergeon and chief development officer of Novan, a North Carolina-based pharmaceutical company.A dynamic leader, seasoned entrepreneur, author, and speaker,has spent more than 32 years in a variety of executive management, sales, and business development roles. She is currently managing director of Habergeon and president and CEO of PurThread, a North Carolina-based antimicrobial textile company.Saint Mary's School in Raleigh, N.C., is an independent, Episcopal, college-preparatory, boarding and day school dedicated to academic excellence and personal achievement for girls in grades 9-12. Saint Mary's School prepares young women for college and for life.