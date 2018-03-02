News By Tag
Georgia-based Mark Spain Real Estate Begins Southeast Expansion
The industry-leading, independent residential real estate firm expands beyond its home base, opening offices in Raleigh and Charlotte.
"We have a pretty aggressive Southeast expansion plan in motion for the next five years," says Chairman and CEO Mark Spain. "As with any plan, we will tweak and improve it along the way. I could not ask to have a better leadership team with me to make this growth possible. From assessing where to expand to creating and implementing a set of systems so nothing gets missed in the opening of our brand in each new city, they have adeptly done it all."
While these internal expansion plans were taking place, Mark Spain Real Estate was also expanding in Georgia and having a record sales year. In 2017, Mark Spain Real Estate sold $550 million in gross residential real estate, showing a 25 percent growth over 2016. On average, the Mark Spain team sold 8 homes per day, helping a record 2,318 clients buy or sell a home in 2017.
The Georgia real estate firm opened a southside real estate office in Stockbridge in June, to better serve its client base in the southern metro Atlanta counties, also known as the Southern Crescent. A few months later, at the start of October, a third metro Atlanta location would open in Marietta. This sales team is located on South Marietta Parkway near the famous Cobb County landmark, the Big Chicken, in the American Business Center.
"Our Southeast expansion plan includes taking a look at fast-growing metropolitan areas with a lot of new housing stock being built," commented John Makarewicz, president of Mark Spain Real Estate (http://www.MarkSpain.com). "Our goal is always to service middle income families so those markets are attractive."
So where will Mark Spain Real Estate signs be popping up next? Tennessee by this summer and Florida will be introduced to the Mark Spain brand at year-end.
To learn more about the firm, the markets it serves, or its Guaranteed Sold program, visit MarkSpain.com, call 800-350-0221 or follow the firm on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About Mark Spain Real Estate (MSRE):
Mark Spain Real Estate is an industry-leading estate firm with offices fsbdt throughout the southeast. Prior to forming his own independent firm in January 2016, Mark Spain and his team were annually the No. 1 ranked large team for sales production with the Atlanta Realtors Association for more than 10 consecutive years and annually appeared in the top 10 of the REAL Trends/Wall Street Journal list of America's top 1,000 agents and teams. In 2017, Mark Spain Real Estate sold a record $550 million in real estate, helping 2,318 clients sell or purchase a home. Mark Spain has sold more than $3 billion in collective gross sales for his career. In addition, MSRE is the No. 1 most reviewed real estate company on Zillow in the entire United States.
MSRE was honored in 2017 as one of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Top Places to Work. In July 2017, Mark Spain and his team earned the No. 2 ranking in the U.S. for closed transactions on "The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals,"
