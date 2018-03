'Mini' Opening Day at The Growing Place Garden Center

Spread the Word

-- The Growing Place Garden Center debuts their new home for their many fairy and miniature gardening accents and plants on March 24. 'Mini-ville' is on the move to magical greenhouse near the gift shop. To celebrate they are serving mini refreshments and demonstrating new ideas for mini gardens."Mini gardening is a wonderful way to bring kids, parents, grandparents, friends, and all mini garden enthusiasts together and inspire creativity."says Carol Massat, co-owner of The Growing Place. "We're excited to start the 2018 season with the new and improved Mini-ville"Throughout the day, guests can plant their very own mini or fairy garden with help from the staff. They will also have a variety of early spring plants for happy spring gardens and containers. Kids (and adults) can create a cute little Easter egg critter using plastic eggs, wheat grass, and of course, googly eyes for $2.The Growing Place Garden Center is located at 25w471 Plank Rd in Naperville 2 blocks south of the Ogden Ave/Naper Blvd intersection and 2 blocks west of Naper Blvd. Visit thegrowingplace.com/ calendar for all the 'mini' details.——————About The Growing Place Garden CenterWith two locations, one on Plank Road in Naperville and the other on Montgomery Road in Aurora, IL the family-owned, independent garden center serves customers from local communities. In 1936, Emma and Fritz Glatzhofer opened Emma's Perennials, specializing in field-grown perennials, at the current Naperville location on Plank Road. In 1973, fsbdt their nephew, Rich Massat, and his wife, Carol, took the reins and expanded the nursery, changing the name to The Growing Place in 1976 and committed to delivering uncompromising quality, selection, and customer care. The Aurora production farm and retail garden center were opened in 1989. Both locations feature beautiful display gardens, called Learning Gardens, with user-friendly signage to educate and help spark imaginations. To learn more, visit the website at thegrowingplace.com ( http://www.thegrowingplace.com ).