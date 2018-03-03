 
March 2018





Mobil Steels Adds Experienced Project Manager to Management Team in Houston

Mobil Steel adds veteran steel industry manager to help with project management, customer relationships and business development to meet growing steel fabrication demand.
 
 
Rick Johnson, Mobil Steel project manager
Rick Johnson, Mobil Steel project manager
 
HOUSTON - March 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Mobil Steel International, Inc. announced the return of veteran steel industry manager Rick Johnson to the Mobil Steel management team. Johnson, who has experience as a general manager, project manager and project engineer in the steel fabrication industry, returns to Mobil Steel as project manager and project engineer.

Johnson previously worked two years as project manager, engineer and estimator at Mobil Steel before serving four years as general manager for a local metal fabricator. Johnson, a degreed engineer and trained estimator, will help Mobil Steel bid and manage projects, as well as focus on customer service, marketing and business development.

"We are excited to have Rick return to Mobil Steel to estimate and manage projects," said Leonard A. Bedell, President and CEO of Mobil Steel. "Rick's project management and estimating experience along with his customer service skills served us well at Mobil Steel during a busy time in 2012-2014.

"Rick picked up additional experience as a general manager in the fabrication industry that will help us with project management, customer relationships and business development," Bedell said.

Bedell added that Johnson's procurement, production and design skills, as well as his extensive project management experience, will help Mobil Steel continue to meet customer budgets and deadlines during a time of high demand for steel fabrication.

Johnson has provided sales, cost estimating and project management for welding and metal fabrication shops in Houston since 2007. Prior to coming to Houston, Johnson developed a wide-array of experience in manufacturing and products industries in Michigan, including an emphasis on production.

"Mobil Steel is a major structural steel fabricator in the Houston market and is one of very few to earn AISC quality certification for more than a decade. I am thrilled to represent the quality and customer service values of Mobil Steel on project estimates and through project management for our customers," said Johnson.

Johnson earned a bachelor of Engineering Technology degree with a focus on manufacturing engineering technology from Wayne State University in Detroit in1981. After earning the degree, Johnson gained valuable experience in the manufacturing and steel construction sectors with a focus on project management, procurement, estimating and project controls.

About Mobil Steel International, Inc.

Mobil Steel International, Inc (http://www.mobilsteel.com/). fabricates steel used in some of the world's essential industries: chemical, manufacturing, petroleum, communication, clean fuels, and power utilities, as well as commercial construction. Mobil Steel, which has been at its South Wayside Drive facility in Houston for 44 years, has a production fsbdt capacity of more than 1,000 tons per month in its 80,000 square feet of plant and office facilities under roof, providing flexibility to manage multiple projects. The 8.5-acre site is located within major freeway access to the refining and petrochemical complex in the Gulf Coast region.  Mobil Steel is quality certified by the American Institute of Steel Construction (http://www.aisc.org/) (AISC). Mobil Steel is active in Associated Builders and Contractors (http://www.abchouston.org/), Associated General Contractors (http://www.agchouston.org/), Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (http://www.acit.org/), and American Welding Society (http://www.aws.org/). The company is a sponsoring member of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region (http://www.allianceportregion.com/) and a member of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce (http://www.pasadenachamber.org/). Mobil Steel is a registered small business with the Small Business Administration. For information about Mobil Steel visit www.mobilsteel.com.

