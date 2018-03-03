News By Tag
Mobil Steels Adds Experienced Project Manager to Management Team in Houston
Mobil Steel adds veteran steel industry manager to help with project management, customer relationships and business development to meet growing steel fabrication demand.
Johnson previously worked two years as project manager, engineer and estimator at Mobil Steel before serving four years as general manager for a local metal fabricator. Johnson, a degreed engineer and trained estimator, will help Mobil Steel bid and manage projects, as well as focus on customer service, marketing and business development.
"We are excited to have Rick return to Mobil Steel to estimate and manage projects," said Leonard A. Bedell, President and CEO of Mobil Steel. "Rick's project management and estimating experience along with his customer service skills served us well at Mobil Steel during a busy time in 2012-2014.
"Rick picked up additional experience as a general manager in the fabrication industry that will help us with project management, customer relationships and business development,"
Bedell added that Johnson's procurement, production and design skills, as well as his extensive project management experience, will help Mobil Steel continue to meet customer budgets and deadlines during a time of high demand for steel fabrication.
Johnson has provided sales, cost estimating and project management for welding and metal fabrication shops in Houston since 2007. Prior to coming to Houston, Johnson developed a wide-array of experience in manufacturing and products industries in Michigan, including an emphasis on production.
"Mobil Steel is a major structural steel fabricator in the Houston market and is one of very few to earn AISC quality certification for more than a decade. I am thrilled to represent the quality and customer service values of Mobil Steel on project estimates and through project management for our customers," said Johnson.
Johnson earned a bachelor of Engineering Technology degree with a focus on manufacturing engineering technology from Wayne State University in Detroit in1981. After earning the degree, Johnson gained valuable experience in the manufacturing and steel construction sectors with a focus on project management, procurement, estimating and project controls.
