News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Exchange Data International Launches Short Interest Feed
Discover which shares are viewed effectively by the market...
Short interest is a market sentiment indicator that tells whether investors think a stock's price is likely to fall. It can also be compared over time to examine changes in investor sentiment. By analysing this data, investors can then decide when to buy or sell a specific security.
Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International says: "Given the current volatility of the market, investors should consider all sentiment, both negative and positive. EDI makes available information released by exchanges and regulators on a worldwide basis."
Currently, EDI actively covers 21 markets: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Israel, Netherlands, fsbdt Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Thailand and United Kingdom.
The company also covers 14 countries, which permit short selling but currently have no activity. These countries include: Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, India, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia.
These markets are monitored and updated when there is activity. All data will include notifications of restrictions to the short selling regulations as provided by the market regulator and/or exchange. For EU countries, additional restrictions may apply, and EDI includes a list of those shares as published on the ESMA registers.
For more information, please contact info@exchange-
Media Contact
Salma Miah
E: s.miah@exchange-
T: +44 207 324 0020 (tel:+44%2020%
About Exchange Data International
Exchange Data International (EDI) helps the global financial and investment community make informed decisions through the provision of fast, accurate timely and affordable data reference services. EDI's extensive content database includes worldwide equity and fixed income corporate actions, dividends, static reference data, closing prices and shares outstanding, delivered via data feeds and the Internet. The firm covers all major markets with special emphasis on emerging and frontier markets that are Africa, Asia, Far East, Latin America and Middle East. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, EDI has staff in Canada, India, Morocco, South Africa and the United States. For more information about EDI visit www.exchange-
Contact
***@exchange-
+442073240020
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2018