Habitat of South Palm Beach County's "Sisterhood of the Pink Hard Hats"
Recruiting 150 Women Don Pink Hard Hats, Raise Funds and Build Two New Habitat Homes During Mother's Day Week Registration Now Open for WOMEN Build 2018
The nonprofit's WOMEN Build combines fundraising with "camaraderie-
Purposely and poignantly timed during the three days leading up to Mother's Day, Habitat for Humanity recognizes that women are uniquely positioned to nurture families and build communities. The HFHSPBC build is part of the Habitat for Humanity National "Women Build" — founded in 1991—that annually enlists and encourages women across the country, with or without any construction skills, to fundraise and build homes for families in their local communities.
As demonstrated during HFHSPBC's inaugural fundraiser last year, the WOMEN Builders "Sisterhood of the Pink Hard Hats" will learn how to wield a buzz saw or hammer like a pro, and meet and work alongside other dynamic women who want to make a transformational difference in their community. As impassioned women-empowerment drivers, these WOMEN Builders will deliver significant impact that enriches lives and communities, one home, one family at a time.
HFHSPBC's "Sisterhood of the Pink Hard Hats" Hails
From Cross-Section of Business, Civic and Community Genres
Women Builders are encouraged join the 2018 "sisterhood"
"After seeing our work completed and homes recently dedicated with the heartwarming Habitat blessing on the home and the official passing of the keys to each new Habitat Partner Family was exhilarating and personally meaningful to us collectively and individually,"
Minimum "Give or Get" Required: Funds Help Underwrite Building Materials
In the months leading up to the on-site build days, each registered WOMEN Builder commits to "give or get" a minimum of $1,000 each through their personal fundraising efforts or making the donation to help underwrite the construction materials used in the 2018 "Houses That Women Built" in South Palm Beach County. Once an individual meets or surpasses her personal $1,000 fund "give", she will be eligible to pick from five on-site build sessions to work with other WOMEN Builders alongside the families who will live in the homes.
"Last year our 100+ dedicated and inspiring WOMEN Builders collectively raised more than $110,000 with each findingthat their own personal experience was priceless," Oeltjen added. "Because these women teamed up and went 'outside their comfort zones' wielding hammers, using saws and raising roof trusses with women who share similar interests and passion for community advocacy, each will tell you they were personally changed forever. Thus, we look forward to their return this year as we actively recruit new women to grow our WOMEN Build 'sisterhood and dollars'."
No Construction Experience Required.
WOMEN Builders Guided by HFHSPBC Construction Professionals
Absolutely no construction experience is required. The volunteer builders will be working under the guidance of construction professionals so that whether they are learning new skills or simply adding a few to their tool belt, this is a rewarding experience for all involved, and improves the community that each share.
"All one needs is just the unbridled passion to take meaningful action by helping build, fundraise and advocate for good, affordable housing for everyone," adds Oeltjen about this unique women-only experience. "It's a great way to give back as well as learn a few construction skills and tips from Habitat's women crew leaders along the way."
Registration and Fundraising Is Simple
To participate in the on-site build days, each woman builder must commit to raising or giving $1,000 via the designated HFHSPBC WOMEN Build campaign website. Once registered as a WOMEN Builder by hitting the WOMEN Build tab at the top of the home page of www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org, participants can create their own fundraising page. If someone cannot commit to raising or donating as a Builder, they can easily support one of the WOMEN builders or a team featured on the dedicated fund site.
Those Registered By March 28 Invited To Private Kick-off Reception;
Debut of "Push" Gift For Largest WOMEN BUILD Fundraiser:
$8,000 Pink Sapphire & Diamond Earrings Donated By Jay Feder Jewelers (https://www.instagram.com/
This year's WOMEN Builders get to celebrate their commitments together during a private mix-and-mingle launch reception on Wednesday, March 28 at 6 p.m. at Sklar Furnishings showroom and design center located at 6300 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton. Attendees will enjoy taking photos in their "pink" hard hats as they learn more details in countdown to Build Week.
The 2018 WOMEN Build "Push" gift, $8,000 18-kt rose gold door-knocker clip-back, pierced earrings from will be on display at the reception. The pair, donated by WOMEN Build "Sapphire Sponsor" Jay Feder Jewelers feature raspberry pink sapphires and diamonds with oval cut pink sapphires totaling 27.06 carats.
Headquartered at 181 S.E. Fifth Ave., Delray Beach, the HFHSPBC nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization brings people together to build homes, community and hope in the cities of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach, Florida. The nonprofit depends upon volunteer labor and tax-deductible donations of money, materials, services and property to fulfill its mission.
To learn more about the HFHSPBC 2018 WOMEN Build, register as a builder and/or team leader and/or recruit volunteers to help fundraise and build, contact Kari Oeltjen, HFHSPBC Chief Development Officer at koeltjen@hfhboca.org or
(561) 819-6070 or visit www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org.
