March 2018
Black Girls Unscripted Is Awarded Its Nonprofit Status To Empower Girls of Color

 
 
BALTIMORE - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Black Girls UnscriptedTM, a Maryland-based organization, announces the receipt of its 501(c)(3) designation letter from the Internal Revenue Service. Black Girls Unscripted is an innovative multiplatform campaign that aims to digitally connect girls and young women, globally, through the art of storytelling to help them find their voice, build self-esteem, and channel their energy and passion into socially-relevant work.

When asked how this new change in status improves the trajectory of her organization, Tiffany Gill, founder and chief visionary officer, spoke eloquently. "Black Girls Unscripted has been doing impactful work in the community for years. We've been fiscally sponsored by "BREATHe NonProfit" and we are tremendously grateful for the relationship. Securing our own 501(c)(3) not only provides us with a level of independence, it also opens the door to diversifying our funding sources and exploring new and creative partnerships - especially critical now as nonprofits are experiencing significant federal budget cuts."

While Black Girls Unscripted has been growing steadily since its inception in 2013, Tiffany Gill stated, "We've basically been bootstrapping it - relying largely on individual donations and strategic collaborations to help move this work forward. Having our 501(c)(3) definitely provides us with the opportunity to pursue more robust funding. I would be remiss if I failed to thank our anonymous donor who incurred the cost of the IRS application fee and to thank members of our advisory board, along with Henry Harris, Founder of Strategic MP, for their guidance."

Tiffany Gill was inspired to create Black Girls Unscripted after her 13 year old mentee, Alisha, shared her story of attempted suicide. "Alisha had been bullied and as a result suffered with low self-esteem. She'd also developed a very bleak outlook regarding her future as a black woman - much of this attributed to misrepresentation in media." The movement is designed to not only challenge the misrepresentation of women and girls in mainstream media, but to help girls discover the power of their voice, learn ways to effectively communicate what's going on in their world, and to position them to take control fsbdt own narratives. "Our program outcomes prove significant gains in areas of self-esteem, media literacy, and leadership amongst participants which makes sustaining this work all the more important."

To learn more about Black Girls Unscripted and to view it's promotional trailer, visit http://www.BlackGirlsUnscripted.org. To partner, info@blackgirlsunscripted.org. Please contact VALIDITYENT|PR Agency at pr@blackgirlsunscripted.org with media inquiries.


ABOUT - Girls Unscripted, and its sister company,  "Black Girls Unscripted: My Journey, My Truth" - (www.blackgirlsunscripted.org) - an innovative digital campaign under the Girls Unscripted brand is aimed at increasing self-esteem, media literacy, leadership skills and civic participation amongst girls and young women of color. It highlights their collective beauty, innovation, innovation and resilience. ‪ Celebrities, influencers, community leaders, faith-based groups and prominent organizations support this effort. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: /BGUnscripted.

Interview (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrvt8c5Nam4) with Artist/Rapper Common.



Page Updated Last on: Mar 13, 2018
