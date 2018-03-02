News By Tag
* Music
* Nonprofit
* Art
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Beauties Who Love The Arts to be Held April 21
Networking expo will feature vendors, panelists, brunch and a keynote speaker
The event will be an afternoon of empowerment, featuring panelists, keynote speakers, performances by female musicians, as well as vendors.
"We're thrilled to be teaming up together to create an empowering event for women in the Triangle," says Shanita Ollison, founder of Music is Life Nonprofit.
The event will feature performances by M8alla, Hasina, Allie Capo, Ashleigh Salate, A.Yoni, and the Majestic Noise Band. The price of the ticket will include the cost of brunch, mimosas, and a swag bag.
Speakers include:
• Chanda Branch, Mrs. Black North Carolina
• Crystal Taylor, founder of Beats N Bars Festival
• Miriam Tolbert, radio personality and founder of Carolina Waves
• Kyesha Jennings, hip hop lecturer
• Quierra Luck, media personality
• Raven Gibbs, choreographer and dancer
• Kim Palmer, choreographer and dancer
• Angel Dozier, curator and arts advocate
• Kerianne Enderline, VP of Sales, SpokeHub
• Shonda fsbdt Draughn, co-founder of the Draughn Family Foundation
Current sponsors include Choice FM, Carolina Waves, Beats N Bars Festival, Carolina Small Business Development Fund, the Draughn Family Foundation, North Carolina Central University, and others.
Sponsorship opportunities and table purchases are still available for the event. To learn more and purchase, please visit the EventBrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/
MEDIA CONTENT:
EventBrite Link (https://www.eventbrite.com/
Event Landing Page (https://musicislifenonprofit.com/
ABOUT:
Music Is Life inspires to provide music and arts education by serving free or affordable group ensemble classes tailored to fit beginner, intermediate, and advanced students. Founded by Shanita Ollison, the pop up music laboratory curriculum offers a unique arts education saturated with ensemble music teachings infused with STEM learning Our goal is to accommodate and empower the community with art literacy for all.
Beauties With Brains: Established in 2017 by Indira Felder, the goal of this networking platform is to graciously connect individuals who are striving to maximize their talents with the goal of achieving success. Founded in the prestigious city of medicine, Durham, North Carolina, Beauties with Brains plans to become globally known for inspiring, and encouraging individuals to reach their full potential and live a purposeful life.
Nakoma Marketing and PR is a full service marketing and branding agency that prides itself on marketing tailored every step of the way" . Founded by Chelsey Bentley Holts, Nakoma provides graphic design, marketing strategy and execution, website design, and public relations services. The name Nakoma"
Contact
Nakoma PR
***@nakomapr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse