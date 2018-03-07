News By Tag
DC Metro Certified Coach, Bobette Brown, Joins the John Maxwell Team in Costa Rica Training
"This is Operation Leadership Liftoff - for Costa Rica," John Maxwell said. "Literally, hundreds of people from all over the world are paying their own way to serve, add value and make a difference in Costa Rica. This is how transformation happens - when one person cares enough to take action - when hundreds care enough to take action."
"I am committed to adding value to people and helping them to become all they were created to be, and this is an opportunity I refuse to let pass me by," Bobette Brown stated. "I am absolutely honored to participate in this transformative effort with the John Maxwell Team!" From her high flying adventures, while serving in the US Army as an 82nd Airborne paratrooper, to public service to now teaching and training leaders, and strengthening organizations around the world, Bobette is equipped to add value to the Transformació
Maxwell has been invited to deliver the Maxwell Round Table Method by the leaders of 22 nations. He and a special delegation delivered the method in Guatemala and Paraguay and visits to more countries are in the works. The Method is straightforward - using a set of leadership values pre-selected by Costa Ricans, specially trained John Maxwell Team Members will each host a series of values based round table sessions, totaling nearly 4,000 sessions in all, structured around Maxwell's newest thinking on Intentional Living. It is estimated 300,000 people in Costa will be reached. By equipping leaders through the Maxwell Round Table Method with values-based content for them to teach to others, a revolution of transformational leadership can fast-track a country and help it move forward with confidence.
About John Maxwell
John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold more than 26 million books in fifty languages. In 2014 he was identified as the #1 leader in business by the American Management Association®
About Bobette Brown
Bobette Brown is a Transformation Architect, former US Army 82nd Airborne paratrooper, an ICF certified personal and executive coach, international keynote speaker, trainer and coach on the John Maxwell team, and an Amazon best-selling author. Her mission is to help people and organizations reach their full potential by providing transitional blueprints to help them experience transformation in their life, business, and ministry. The six areas that encompass her passion as a champion for personal growth & leadership development is represented by the acronym L.E.A.P.E.R.:
Media Contact
BGB Enterprises
Bobette Brown
***@ladybobette.com
410-449-0045
