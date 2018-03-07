 
Industry News





DC Metro Certified Coach, Bobette Brown, Joins the John Maxwell Team in Costa Rica Training

 
 
Bobette Brown, John Maxwell Certified Speaker, Trainer & Coach
Bobette Brown, John Maxwell Certified Speaker, Trainer & Coach
 
CROFTON, Md. - March 6, 2018 - PRLog -- John C. Maxwell and his team of certified international coaches, volunteers and leaders, including Bobette Brown, local Certified International Keynote Speaker, Personal and Executive Coach, Best-Selling Author, and founder of transFORmU Coaching, are converging on San Jose, Costa Rica at the invitation of President Luis Guillermo Solis. The special delegation will conduct a national not-for-profit leadership education project known as Transformación Costa Rica. Over 250 people are converging in San Jose, March 11 through March 15, to deliver the proven "Maxwell Round Table Method" to thousands of participants. The powerful Maxwell Round Table Method begins by equipping individuals in a structured process, then radiates from individual to individual for a massive, intentional, viral leadership development effect. Over the course of five rigorous days, the specially trained delegation will meet with top government, military, education, business, faith and community leaders with one goal in mind: hand over proven tools to the leaders of Costa Rica in a structured process for their further leadership development through the power of the values-based Maxwell Round Table Method.

"This is Operation Leadership Liftoff - for Costa Rica," John Maxwell said. "Literally, hundreds of people from all over the world are paying their own way to serve, add value and make a difference in Costa Rica. This is how transformation happens - when one person cares enough to take action - when hundreds care enough to take action."

"I am committed to adding value to people and helping them to become all they were created to be, and this is an opportunity I refuse to let pass me by," Bobette Brown stated.  "I am absolutely honored to participate in this transformative effort with the John Maxwell Team!" From her high flying adventures, while serving in the US Army as an 82nd Airborne paratrooper, to public service to now teaching and training leaders, and strengthening organizations around the world, Bobette is equipped to add value to the Transformación Costa Rica initiative. Being part of the John Maxwell Team, transformational leaders like Bobette have the opportunity to demonstrate true leadership and what living a life of significance looks like by contributing to the growth and development of other countries.

Maxwell has been invited to deliver the Maxwell Round Table Method by the leaders of 22 nations. He and a special delegation delivered the method in Guatemala and Paraguay and visits to more countries are in the works. The Method is straightforward - using a set of leadership values pre-selected by Costa Ricans, specially trained John Maxwell Team Members will each host a series of values based round table sessions, totaling nearly 4,000 sessions in all, structured around Maxwell's newest thinking on Intentional Living.  It is estimated 300,000 people in Costa will be reached. By equipping leaders through the Maxwell Round Table Method with values-based content for them to teach to others, a revolution of transformational leadership can fast-track a country and help it move forward with confidence.

About John Maxwell
John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold more than 26 million books in fifty languages. In 2014 he was identified as the #1 leader in business by the American Management fsbdt Association® and the most influential leadership expert in the world by Business Insider and Inc. magazine. As the founder of The John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, EQUIP, and the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation, he has trained more than 6 million leaders. In 2015, he reached the milestone of having trained leaders from every country of the world. The recipient of the Mother Teresa Prize for Global Peace and Leadership from the Luminary Leadership Network, Dr. Maxwell speaks each year to Fortune 500 companies, presidents of nations, and many of the world's top business leaders. He can be found on Facebook and Twitter. For more information about John visit JohnMaxwell.com.

About Bobette Brown
Bobette Brown is a Transformation Architect, former US Army 82nd Airborne paratrooper, an ICF certified personal and executive coach, international keynote speaker, trainer and coach on the John Maxwell team, and an Amazon best-selling author.  Her mission is to help people and organizations reach their full potential by providing transitional blueprints to help them experience transformation in their life, business, and ministry.  The six areas that encompass her passion as a champion for personal growth & leadership development is represented by the acronym L.E.A.P.E.R.: Leadership, Empowerment, Authenticity, Purpose, Equipping and Relationships. To learn more about her high flying adventures visit: http://www.ladybobette.com

Media Contact
BGB Enterprises
Bobette Brown
***@ladybobette.com
410-449-0045
End
Source:transFORmU Coaching
Email:***@ladybobette.com Email Verified
Mar 07, 2018
