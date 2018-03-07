News By Tag
Benchmark Senior Living Selected for 'Best Places to Work in Connecticut' List for Second Year
Having undergone a comprehensive, two-part assessment by workplace experts, Benchmark Senior Living ranked among the highest for employee satisfaction out of thousands of Connecticut businesses. The company, along with the other winners, is featured in a special March 5 issue of the Hartford Business Journal in print and online.
Founded in 1997 by Fairfield native, Tom Grape, Benchmark Senior Living is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of company culture. "We have created a values-based culture and take a deep interest in the professional development and personal well-being of each of our nearly 6,100 associates who are on the front lines every day working to transform the aging experience with meaningful connections,"
Benchmark operates 17 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities throughout Connecticut, including the following. Its 18th, Sturges Ridge of Fairfield, is slated to open this fall and will be the town's first assisted living community.
· Academy Point at Mystic
· The Atrium at Rocky Hill
· Benchmark Senior Living at Hamden
· Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings
· Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock in Shelton
· Carriage Green at Milford
· Coachman Square at Woodbridge
· Crescent Point at Niantic
· Edgehill in Stamford
· Middlebrook Farms at Trumbull
· River Ridge at Avon
· The Village at Brookfield Common
· The Village at Buckland Court in South Windsor
· The Village at East Farms in Waterbury
· The Village at Kensington Place in Meriden
· The Village at Mariner's Point in East Haven
· The Village at South Farms in Middletown
"Our associates are essential to the quality of life and success of our residents, and we've taken great pride in creating a culture where they thrive," says Veronica Barber, Senior Vice President of Human Capital for Benchmark Senior Living. "For us it's about more than just compensating our team members and providing a benefits package; we also routinely reward our associates for excellence, respect their voice and encourage a high level of communication."
In addition to a wide range of benefits and incentive programs, the company is also known for its culture of compassion. Now in its 11th year, the One Company Fund is available for associates in times of need when they can't purchase the necessities of life or meet the contingencies created by an emergency. In 2017 alone, the fund extended $332,000 to 167 fsbdt requests for help in situations ranging from the need for living expenses and disaster relief to funeral costs and medical bills.
"Successful companies are truly companies that invest in employees, offer competitive pay and benefits, a roadmap to future growth and have created work environments that promote productivity, enthusiasm and even levity," according to Hartford Business Journal editor Greg Bordonaro. "Whether it's offering weekly, monthly or annual bonuses or recognition, work-life balance flexibility, continuing education incentives, fun social gatherings or even a place for employees to work out, these companies know how to elicit positive feelings from their workers."
# # #
About Benchmark Senior Living
Based in Waltham, Mass., Benchmark Senior Living is a leading provider of senior living services in the Northeast. Founded in 1997 by Tom Grape (https://www.tomsgrapevine.com/
Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2018