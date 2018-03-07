 
News By Tag
* Connecticut
* Senior Living
* Assisted Living
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Waltham
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

Benchmark Senior Living Selected for 'Best Places to Work in Connecticut' List for Second Year

 
 
HBJ Best Places to Work Logo
HBJ Best Places to Work Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Connecticut
* Senior Living
* Assisted Living

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Waltham - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
* Awards

WALTHAM, Mass. - March 6, 2018 - PRLog -- Benchmark Senior Living (www.BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com), a leading provider of senior living services in the Northeast, today announced they have been chosen by the Hartford Business Journal as one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Connecticut, ranking 15th in the large business category for the second year. The company is one of only 45 in Connecticut to make the list and the only senior living provider to be selected.

Having undergone a comprehensive, two-part assessment by workplace experts, Benchmark Senior Living ranked among the highest for employee satisfaction out of thousands of Connecticut businesses. The company, along with the other winners, is featured in a special March 5 issue of the Hartford Business Journal in print and online.

Founded in 1997 by Fairfield native, Tom Grape, Benchmark Senior Living is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of company culture. "We have created a values-based culture and take a deep interest in the professional development and personal well-being of each of our nearly 6,100 associates who are on the front lines every day working to transform the aging experience with meaningful connections," says Grape.

Benchmark operates 17 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities throughout Connecticut, including the following. Its 18th, Sturges Ridge of Fairfield, is slated to open this fall and will be the town's first assisted living community.

·       Academy Point at Mystic

·       The Atrium at Rocky Hill

·       Benchmark Senior Living at Hamden

·       Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings

·       Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock in Shelton

·       Carriage Green at Milford

·       Coachman Square at Woodbridge

·       Crescent Point at Niantic

·       Edgehill in Stamford

·       Middlebrook Farms at Trumbull

·       River Ridge at Avon

·       The Village at Brookfield Common

·       The Village at Buckland Court in South Windsor

·       The Village at East Farms in Waterbury

·       The Village at Kensington Place in Meriden

·       The Village at Mariner's Point in East Haven

·       The Village at South Farms in Middletown

"Our associates are essential to the quality of life and success of our residents, and we've taken great pride in creating a culture where they thrive," says Veronica Barber, Senior Vice President of Human Capital for Benchmark Senior Living. "For us it's about more than just compensating our team members and providing a benefits package; we also routinely reward our associates for excellence, respect their voice and encourage a high level of communication."

In addition to a wide range of benefits and incentive programs, the company is also known for its culture of compassion. Now in its 11th year, the One Company Fund is available for associates in times of need when they can't purchase the necessities of life or meet the contingencies created by an emergency. In 2017 alone, the fund extended $332,000 to 167 fsbdt requests for help in situations ranging from the need for living expenses and disaster relief to funeral costs and medical bills.

"Successful companies are truly companies that invest in employees, offer competitive pay and benefits, a roadmap to future growth and have created work environments that promote productivity, enthusiasm and even levity," according to Hartford Business Journal editor Greg Bordonaro. "Whether it's offering weekly, monthly or annual bonuses or recognition, work-life balance flexibility, continuing education incentives, fun social gatherings or even a place for employees to work out, these companies know how to elicit positive feelings from their workers."

# # #

About Benchmark Senior Living

Based in Waltham, Mass., Benchmark Senior Living is a leading provider of senior living services in the Northeast. Founded in 1997 by Tom Grape (https://www.tomsgrapevine.com/toms-posts/2017/8/8/we-made...), Benchmark operates 56 senior living communities offering independent living, assisted living, Alzheimer's care and continuing care in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. Benchmark has been recognized as a top workplace by The Boston Globe for 10 consecutive years as well as by the Boston Business Journal, Connecticut Post, Hartford Courant and Hartford Business Journal. It's been named one of the healthiest employers by the Boston Business Journal and Providence Business News. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com (http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com/).
End
Source:
Email:***@arnoldcomm.com Email Verified
Phone:8777184604
Tags:Connecticut, Senior Living, Assisted Living
Industry:Health
Location:Waltham - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2018
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share