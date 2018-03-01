Copy of Detective Comics #29 from July 1939, an early Batman cover, brings $53,675 at Weiss Auctions

A copy of Detective Comics #29 (July 1939), bought by the consignor at a tag sale for $20, gaveled for $53,675 at a two-day auction held February 14th and 15th by Weiss Auctions, online and in the firm's Lynbrook gallery, at 74 Merrick Road.