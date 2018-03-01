News By Tag
New Farmland Auction In Buchanan County, Iowa On March 22 At 10AM At The Aurora, IA American Legion
Travis Smock Of The Peoples Company Can Be Contacted With Any Questions And People From Other Iowa Areas Like Black Hawk County, Delaware Co., Fayette, Clayton Counties & More Looking For Land Are Welcome.
Travis Smock is a Land Broker and is licensed to sell in Iowa through the Peoples Company. The Auction will consist of two outstanding tracts with Tract 1 totaling 156 acres m/l and Tract 2 totaling 80 acres m/l. The Farms will be sold using the "choice" auction method with the fsbdt successful bidder will having the choice to take one or both tracts. Both tracts are highly productive soils and well drained with outstanding yield potential.Farm is leased for the 2018 crop year and all cash rent will go to the Buyer. The winning bidder of Tract 1 will receive a credit of $12,833 at closing with the remaining payments due on July 1st and December 1st, 2018. The winning bidder of tract 2 will receive a credit of $6,667 at closing with the remaining payments due on July 1st and December 1st, 2018.
Tract 1: From Aurora, head South on Highway W45 (Slater Avenue) for approximately 3.5 miles to 150th Street. Travel East on 150th Street for approximately 3/4 mile. Tract 1 is located on the corner of Taylor Avenue and 150th Street.
Tract 2: From Lamont, head South on Highway 187 (Washburn Avenue) for 3 miles to 160th Street. Travel West of 160th Street for 1/2 mile and Tract 2 will be located on the north side of the road.
For more information you can visit:https://peoplescompany.com/
Contact
Travis Smock
***@peoplescompany.com
(319) 361-8089
