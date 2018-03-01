 
News By Tag
* Buchanan County Land Auction
* Farm Lands Indee Lamont
* Aurora Iowa American Legion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Agriculture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Independence
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321


New Farmland Auction In Buchanan County, Iowa On March 22 At 10AM At The Aurora, IA American Legion

Travis Smock Of The Peoples Company Can Be Contacted With Any Questions And People From Other Iowa Areas Like Black Hawk County, Delaware Co., Fayette, Clayton Counties & More Looking For Land Are Welcome.
 
 
Travis Smock: (319) 361-8089
Travis Smock: (319) 361-8089
 
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa - March 6, 2018 - PRLog -- There is land ahead! There is a Buchanan County Land Auction held by the Peoples Company coming up. Travis Smock is getting the word out that the Peoples Company is holding this event at the Aurora American Legion on March 22, 2018 at 10AM. The Auction will be at 302 Warren Street in Aurora, Iowa 50607. The Peoples Company slogan is...Innovative, Real Estate, Solutions. That is exactly what will be happening with over 236 M/L offered in 2 Tracts. This is a Farmland Auction and if you have any questions feel free to call Travis Smock and he will be of great service to you.

Travis Smock is a Land Broker and is licensed to sell in Iowa through the Peoples Company. The Auction will consist of two outstanding tracts with Tract 1 totaling 156 acres m/l and Tract 2 totaling 80 acres m/l. The Farms will be sold using the "choice" auction method with the fsbdt successful bidder will having the choice to take one or both tracts. Both tracts are highly productive soils and well drained with outstanding yield potential.Farm is leased for the 2018 crop year and all cash rent will go to the Buyer. The winning bidder of Tract 1 will receive a credit of $12,833 at closing with the remaining payments due on July 1st and December 1st, 2018. The winning bidder of tract 2 will receive a credit of $6,667 at closing with the remaining payments due on July 1st and December 1st, 2018.

Tract 1: From Aurora, head South on Highway W45 (Slater Avenue) for approximately 3.5 miles to 150th Street. Travel East on 150th Street for approximately 3/4 mile. Tract 1 is located on the corner of Taylor Avenue and 150th Street.

Tract 2: From Lamont, head South on Highway 187 (Washburn Avenue) for 3 miles to 160th Street. Travel West of 160th Street for 1/2 mile and Tract 2 will be located on the north side of the road.

For more information you can visit:https://peoplescompany.com/listings/14114-lamont-aurora-

Contact
Travis Smock
***@peoplescompany.com
(319) 361-8089
End
Source:Peoples Company
Email:***@peoplescompany.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Andrew Chismar Productions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share